'We are not afraid,' says Estonian PM Kaja Kallas

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Petro Poroshenko says Ukrainian unity has halted Moscow's advance. Speaking to DW, the former president also called on NATO to support the country with defense capabilities.
War in Europe has become a reality for the first time in decades. German teens are concerned that Russia's aggression will spread beyond Ukraine.
While Western leaders hope China will play a more active role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, experts say it's unlikely that Beijing will jeopardize its warming ties with Moscow.
The pandemic has taken its toll on the tourism industry. Now, the war in Ukraine may spell trouble for tourism in Central and Eastern Europe.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version