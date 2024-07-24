  1. Skip to content
BusinessUnited States of America

We Are All Detroit - After the Industrial Age

July 24, 2024

The automotive industry has shaped both Detroit, in the US, and Bochum, in Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4i1gR
An abandoned production hall in Bochum. Cars were manufactured here for decades.Image: New Docs

The film illustrates the dramatic developments occurring in these two cities on different continents - and how the people living there are affected.

Image: New Docs

Bochum, an industrial city in the Ruhr valley region of western Germany. And Detroit, in the Rust Belt of North America. These are two very different cities. But they have one important thing in common: their fortunes have been shaped by the automotive industry. The beginning and end of Bochum’s automotive industry can also be traced to Detroit. 

There are also victims of development in Detroit: people who no longer have a job.Image: New Docs

Since the end of the industrial age, people on both sides of the Atlantic have been searching for a new identity. This film introduces us to those affected by the developments, and to the planners, scientists and politicians who have been actively involved in the cities’ transformation.

People in Bochum are looking for new perspectives.Image: New Docs

What are their promises and visions of the future, in these uncertain times? Despite their differences, the people of Bochum and Detroit are connected by their desire for a dignified and happy life. This cinematic exploration of the two cities is a journey into the hearts of the people who live in these two cities.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 10.08.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 10.08.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 11.08.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4