We Are All Detroit - After the Industrial Age

The automotive industry has shaped both Detroit, in the US, and Bochum, in Germany.

The film illustrates the dramatic developments occurring in these two cities on different continents - and how the people living there are affected.

Image: New Docs

Bochum, an industrial city in the Ruhr valley region of western Germany. And Detroit, in the Rust Belt of North America. These are two very different cities. But they have one important thing in common: their fortunes have been shaped by the automotive industry. The beginning and end of Bochum’s automotive industry can also be traced to Detroit.

There are also victims of development in Detroit: people who no longer have a job. Image: New Docs

Since the end of the industrial age, people on both sides of the Atlantic have been searching for a new identity. This film introduces us to those affected by the developments, and to the planners, scientists and politicians who have been actively involved in the cities’ transformation.

People in Bochum are looking for new perspectives. Image: New Docs

What are their promises and visions of the future, in these uncertain times? Despite their differences, the people of Bochum and Detroit are connected by their desire for a dignified and happy life. This cinematic exploration of the two cities is a journey into the hearts of the people who live in these two cities.

