Wave of refugees from south strains Lebanon's infrastructure

Anthony Howard | Mohamad Chreyteh in Beirut, Lebanon
September 24, 2024

Israel's deadly attacks on Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon have prompted thousands to flee and head north. DW's Beirut correspondent Mohamad Chreyteh sums up the mood on the ground.

Similar stories from Lebanon

More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from around the world

