WATCH LIVE — What is next for Afghanistan and its neighbors following the US pullout?

Pakistan says it will not taken in any more Afghan refugees

US Embassy announces it is suspending operations

Taliban take control of Hamid Karzai International Airport

Pentagon confirms all US troops have left airport

Clashes reported in Panjshir Valley

Eight Taliban fighters died in clashes with militants in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, Reuters news agency reported citing a representative of the main anti-Taliban opposition group.

According to Reuters, Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces (NRF), said the fighting late Monday took place on the western entrance to the valley where the Taliban attacked NRF positions.

Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban since their takeover of Kabul on August 15. Anti-Taliban forces in Panjshir Valley seem to form a guerrilla movement to take on the group.

Uzbekistan says will allow only air transit of Afghan refugees

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry has said its land border to Afghanistan will remain closed and that it will help only Afghans on a German list of at-risk people who are flown in on a short-term basis before being taken to Germany.

Many Afghans have rushed to the border with Uzbekistan in the hope of being able to escape the rule of the Taliban, who during their last period in power from 1996 to 2001 put in place an authoritarian regime based on a harsh interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

Germany's Maas offers more assistance to neighbors

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said his country is prepared to help Afghanistan's neighboring states manage their borders and combat terrorism. He said this help would come on top of the €100 million ($118 million) Germany is providing in humanitarian aid and the €500 million already offered to Afghanistan's neighbors.

Maas (L.) has visited Islamabad during a tour of the region around Afghanistan

Maas also said that Germany would wait until the Taliban had established a new government to see if the Islamist group would keep its vow to let civilians leave the country via the airport in Kabul.



Maas' comments in Islamabad came after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Afghanistan itself should receive help from the international community to prevent its economic collapse. He also said he expected that a "consensus government" would be set up in Afghanistan in the coming days.

Many Afghans are seeking to enter Pakistan

Pakistan says won't take any more Afghan refugees

Pakistan has already taken in between 3 and 4 million Afghan refugees and will not accept any more, according to the Pakistani ambassador to Germany.

Mohammad Faisal to the Berlin daily Tagespiegel that "richer and larger" countries should now accept refugees from Afghanistan. He said that his country would help continue to help people leave Afghanistan "with everything in its power" and that the borders would stay open for the time being.

His remarks came ahead of a visit to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Taliban talking with Qatar and Turkey: French foreign minister

The Taliban have approached Qatar and Turkey to discuss the management of Kabul airport, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

"The Security Council resolution about securing the airport must be implemented. There are talks underway with the Qataris and Turks about management of the airport. We must demand that access to the airport is safe," Le Drian told France 2 television.

This comes amid fears that commercial airlines could be unwilling to use the airport owing to security concerns.

The Taliban have, however, repeatedly said they will not accept any foreign military presence in Afghanistan.

US Embassy announces suspension of operations

A statement on the website of the US Embassy in Kabul says that it is suspending operations as of Tuesday, August 31.

"While the US government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist US citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar," the statement says.

Taliban take full control of Kabul airport

Taliban leaders have walked across the runway on the northern military side of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as a symbolic gesture following the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"The world should have learned their lesson, and this is the enjoyable moment of victory," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a livestream posted by a militant.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he added.

The Taliban spokesman talked to media at the airport after the group took control of it

Some Afghans were reported to be still outside the airfield hoping for a flight out of the country to escape coming under the rule of the Islamist extremist group.

Many Afghans are terrified that the Taliban will govern the country as they did from 1996-2001, putting in place a brutal justice system and denying girls and women basic rights.

Skopje sees first Afghan arrivals

A group of 149 Afghan evacuees have landed in Skopje, North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere.

The evacuees were employees of Western organizations in Afghanistan. They were joined by family members.

Met first by medical workers in protective clothing, the arrivals were then transferred to a hotel near the capital, where they will be tested for the coronavirus and granted temporary three-month visas.

"These are our allies, people we have worked with and whose lives are in danger, and people who need help the most,'' Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said.

North Macedonia has agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with United States and allied forces.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has said all the evacuees will stay in hotels with international organizations and the US footing the bill.

A group of 149 Afghan evacuees arrived in Skopje late on Monday and are among roughly 750 in total which will call North Macedonia home for the next three months

Some Afghan families still stranded

Six Afghan refugee families who had resettled in the United States only to end up stuck in their homeland after a summer visit that coincided with the mass allied troop withdrawal have made it out safely, San Diego-area school officials said.

Nevertheless, at least one and perhaps two other Afghan immigrant families with students in the Cajon Valley Union School District east of San Diego remained stranded in their homeland.

This comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed there were more than 100 people still stranded in Afghanistan. The last US airlift evacuation left Kabul airport just before midnight on Monday, August 30.

Blinken vows to help Americans and others still in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to keep up "relentless" efforts to help Americans, Afghans and others who wanted to leave Afghanistan.

Blinken was speaking at the State Department and said fewer than 200 Americans were believed to be still in Afghanistan. Blinken said the US Embassy in Kabul would remain shut for the foreseeable future and that American diplomats who had worked in the embassy would now be based in Doha, Qatar.

US military equipment disabled ahead of departure

Scores of aircraft and armored vehicles along with a rocket defense system were disabled by the US military before troops left on Monday.

The Central Command's General Kenneth McKenzie said that 73 aircraft were rendered useless by the time airlift operations were completed.

"Those aircraft will never fly again ... They'll never be able to be operated by anyone," he said. "Most of them are non-mission capable to begin with. But certainly they'll never be able to be flown again."

General says hundreds of US citizens still in Afghanistan

General Kenneth McKenzie says the were still US citizens numbering in the "very low hundreds" in Afghanistan.

McKenzie said there had been no US civilians on the last few flights out of Kabul.

As the commander in charge of the withdrawal and evacuation mission, McKenzie said: "The military phase of this operation has ended. The diplomatic sequel to that will now begin." He said there would be aggressive negotiations to get Afghan partners out of the country.

All US military personnel have left Afghanistan, marking the end of a two-decade conflict

US president to give national address

US President Joe Biden said he would give a national address on Tuesday after 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

"Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31," he said.

His announcement came shortly after the Pentagon confirmed that the last US military aircraft had taken off from Kabul.

The president praised the military for its part in the evacuations in Kabul. Biden also said the global community must make sure the Taliban honored its pledges to let people leave.

"The international community expects the Taliban to deliver on moving forward, notably freedom of travel. The Taliban has made commitments on safe passage, and the world will hold them to their commitments," Biden said.

US general says Taliban were 'helpful'

The US general in charge of the final evacuation said the Taliban had been" significantly helpful" in the effort to airlift those who were eligible to leave the country. General Frank McKenzie did, however, say that the militant group would "reap what they sowed."

McKenzie was referring to the so-called Islamic State fighters whom the Taliban had recently freed from prisons and now number in the region of 2,000.

Taliban declare Afghanistan independent following US withdrawal

There are reports of celebratory gunfire in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, following the confirmed withdrawal of US troops.

"Tonight at 12:00 am Afghan time, the remaining American troops left Kabul airport and our country gained full independence," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman tweeted.

AFP correspondents reported hearing celebratory gunfire at checkpoints in the city. Unconfirmed videos shared on social media showed Taliban fighters firing into the air.

Last US troops leave Afghanistan — Pentagon

The US military has announced the the last of its troops have left Afghanistan after an almost 20-year campaign.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan," Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said. Hamid Karzai International Airport has been the scene of chaos, death, and panic following the Taliban's capture of Kabul.

Allied countries had to scramble to airlift more than 122,000 people out of the country.

Major General Chris Donahue was the last US service member to leave

UN Security Council calls for Taliban to honor pledges

The UN Security Council has urged the Taliban to let people leave Afghanistan following the US withdrawal. It was not a united voice, however. Russia and China abstained from voting but did not veto the measure. The Taliban have said they would allow normal travel after taking control of the airport.

