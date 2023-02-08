  1. Skip to content
Ukraine's Zelenskyy addresses UK Parliament

Published 5 hours agolast updated 44 minutes ago

The Ukrainian president's visit comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK will train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO-standard fighter jets.''

https://p.dw.com/p/4NDfU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited to UK on Wednesday in a bid to secure more advanced weapons as Kyiv braces for an expected Russian offensive.

He was addressing British lawmakers, "on behalf of every father and every mother who are waiting for their brave sons and brave daughters back home from the war."

"We know freedom will win, we know Russia will loose, and we really know that victory will change the world," he said to loud applause. 

Earlier Zelenskyy was met by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Stansted airport before they travelled together to 10 Downing Street in London for talks.

"President Zelenskyy's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Sunak said in the statement ahead of their meeting.

The Ukrainian leader was also expected to meet King Charles and visit Ukrainian troops training in the UK.

It's only his second trip outside Ukraine since the  Russian invasion began in February last year. He visited the United States, with a stopover in Poland, in December. 

The UK is one of Ukraine's biggest military backers and has sent the country more than £2 billion (€2.25 billion, $2.5 billion) in weapons and equipment.

Western fighter jet training

The trip comes as Ukrainian officials escalated their public lobbying campaign for Western fighter jets.

Sunak would offer Ukrainian pilots "NATO-standard fighter jets.''

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said in a statement.

"It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.''

Ukraine: Where does military aid lead to?

The United States and Germany have ruled out supplying Ukraine with F-16s.

However, the Baltic nations and Poland have given their backing to the idea of providing Kyiv with warplanes. 

"Ukraine needs fighter jets ... missiles, tanks. We need to act," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in late January. 

'Immediate surge' of military equipment

There would be "an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia's spring offensive," Sunak's office said.

"Our objective remains to ensure a Ukrainian victory in this conflict," Sunak told parliament after meeting Zelenskyy.

"We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure a decisive military victory on the battlefield this year," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed in the UK by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Zelenskyy arrived on a Royal Air Force plane at London Stansted airport and was welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the tarmacImage: Wolodymr Selenskyj/Telegram

Kyiv expected Moscow to broaden its offensive with a big push as the February 24 first anniversary of the invasion approaches.

"They need to have something to show before their people, and have a major desire to do something big, as they see it, by this date," Ukraine's national security chief Oleksiy Danilov said.

Russian forces over the past day launched major shelling attacks on areas near the front line in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Moscow aims to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"How successful they'll be will depend on us," Danilov said.

lo/es (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag

Scholz says Putin 'will not achieve his goals' in Ukraine

Politics2 hours ago
