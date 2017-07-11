WATCH LIVE — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg holds press conference ahead of defense ministers meeting

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday NATO was closely monitoring Russia's nuclear forces but as yet, the military alliance had not noticed any differences in Moscow's nuclear posture.

"With a difficult winter ahead so it is even more important that North America and Europe continue to stand united in support for Ukraine and in defense of our people," Stoltenberg said at a news conference.

Stoltenberg's comments come after two days of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

jsi/rs (Reuters)