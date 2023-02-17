WATCH LIVE — Munich Security Conference kicks off

The focus of this year's gathering is Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Representatives from 96 different countries are attending the annual high-level gathering.

The annual Munich Security Conference (MSC) begins on Friday with an opening address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The theme of this year's high-level gathering held in the Bavarian capital is Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which approaches one year since it began.

Over the course of the next few days, representatives from 96 countries will discuss key issues of defense.

Putin committed 'breach of civilization' — Heusgen

The conference is being chaired for the first time this year by Christoph Heusgen — former foreign policy advisor to ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel — and successor of Wolfgang Ischinger who served as chair for 15 years.

Heusgen began proceedings by saying the 2022 conference had closed with the hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would be impressed by the unity the international community demonstrated … We all know what happened," Huesgen said.

"Vladimir Putin committed a breach of civilization," the MSC chair said, adding that it was the first time since World War II, that a country in Europe "denied the right of existence of another country and started an all out war."

First conference for Pistorius as German defense minister

Ahead of the conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reaffirmed the need to boost military funding by going beyond the target of 2% of gross domestic product, while highlighting the importance of the platform. The MSC "has always been a place of understanding and dialogue," he said.

"What is new is that all this is taking place while a war is being waged on European soil by Russia against Ukraine," Pistorius added.

It will be Pistorius' first MSC in office, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's last as he plans to step down from his post in October.

Who is attending?

Participants at the conference include 40 heads of state and government and nearly 100 ministers.

Russia will again be a notable absence, with its leadership for the first time in two decades not being invited.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron will be making introductions.

Other high-profile speakers expected on Friday include China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

