WATCH LIVE — IAEA chief addresses reporters after visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Heavy fighting and shelling in the southern Ukrainian district of Enerhodar — the location of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — has continued despite the arrival of the team of inspectors from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, the UK's Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and his 14-strong team arrived at the plant on Thursday to inspect possible damage to Europe's largest nuclear power facility in the midst of intense fighting.

Grossi said the IAEA was "here to stay," and Zaporizhzhia and will set up a continued presence there.

The delegation was given a tour of the facility by Russian forces. Grossi said they would remain there until it had finished its assessment.

"It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times by chance, deliberately — we don't have the elements to assess that," Grossi said after first viewing the plant on Thursday. "And this is why we are trying to put in place certain mechanisms and the presence, as I said, of our people there.''

IAEA experts complete first tour of nuclear plant

Grossi also described hearing the ongoing clashes while at the plant. "There were moments when fire was obvious — heavy machine guns, artillery, mortars at two or three times were really very concerning, I would say, for all of us."

The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war — although still run by Ukrainian engineers — and was briefly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid following shelling. Both sides have blamed each other for targeting the plant.

Zelenskyy criticizes 'fruitless tour' of Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the arrival of the IAEA delegation in Zaporizhzhia, but lamented the fact that Russian forces barred international journalists from joining the tour and that Grossi failed to call for the demilitarization of the area.

"Ukraine did everything to make this mission happen," he said in his address late on Thursday. "But it is bad that the occupiers are trying to turn this IAEA mission — a really necessary one — into a fruitless tour of the plant."

"When we met with Mr. Grossi and members of the mission in Kyiv, we agreed that the mission would be accompanied by journalists from Ukrainian and international media," Zelenskyy continued. "Unfortunately, this wasn't done. Although it was promised."

While laying the blame at the feet of the "occupiers," the president also held the IAEA accountable for failing to "protect the representatives of independent media."

He also said he had spoken with Grossi about demilitarization, but regretted that "we have not yet heard the appropriate calls from the IAEA."

Here's a look at some of the other major news stories from Russia's war in Ukraine, on September 2.

Russia stokes European fears with Nord Stream comments

The Kremlin said on Friday that gas deliveries via one of the main supply routes to Europe, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remained at risk because just one turbine was operational, deepening European concerns as it struggles to secure enough fuel for winter.

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, was running at only 20% capacity even before flows were halted for three days this week for maintenance.

"Only one turbine is running," said government spokesman Dmitry Peskov, though earlier he had said that energy giant Gazprom would be able to fulfil its obligations despite the "legal and technical obstacles" that Europe had burdened the company with.

Moscow has blamed Western sanctions for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1, but Brussels says this is a pretext and Russia is using gas as an economic weapon to retaliate.

However, data from the pipeline operator on Friday suggested that gas would once again flow from Saturday morning, albeit at the same 20% level as before the disruption.

UN: Food prices fall for fifth month in a row

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday that global foodstuff prices had fallen in August, for the fifth month in a row.

The prices of several agricultural products reached record highs in March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine and imposed a blockade on its Black Sea ports.

Average prices fell by 1.9% in August. For vegetable oils in particular, the decrease was 3.3%, bringing prices lower even than they were in August 2021.

Ukrainian PM asks Germany for tanks ahead of Berlin trip

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has called on Germany to provide more advanced weaponry to fight Russian forces.

"We need a shift in the philosophy behind weapons deliveries. With that I mean that modern tanks should also be delivered," Shmyhal said in an interview with the German news agency dpa.

"We are expecting the US to supply Abrams tanks and Germany to supply Gepard 2 tanks. These are the modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield," he added.

The comments came ahead of the prime minister's visit to Berlin on Saturday where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Shmyhal will be the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to travel to Germany since the war began.

Germany has been hesitant to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine due to cautiousness about any form of military intervention in ongoing conflicts.

Shmyhal welcomed Germany's "immense progress" in supplying Ukraine, having gone from just sending helmets to sending state-of-the-art weapons. But no NATO country has yet provided Ukraine with equipment on the scale of tanks.

es,ab/rt (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)