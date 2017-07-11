WATCH LIVE — Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs Bundestag parliament for the first time

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's inaugural address to the Bundestag comes shortly before German parliamentarians go into the Christmas recess.

It follows his three-party coalition government, combining his Social Democrats (SPD) with the Greens and the liberal pro-business FDP, being formally sworn in last week.

which is scheduled to start around 9 a.m. local time (0800 GMT/UTC) on Wednesday

Early on his address, Scholz focused on the coronavirus pandemic, calling on German citizens to get vaccinated and help return life to normal.

"It's very important that we continue to work together, join hands and defeat the coronavirus," he said. He said the new German government would work intensively to bring vaccines to poor countries.

He heavily criticized the extremist opponents of coronavirus measures, referring to conspiracy theorists, misinformation spreaders, and extremists.

"We are not going to tolerate that a small number of extremists tries to impose their will on our entire society," he said, explicitly referring to the recent torchlit march in Saxony. "Our democracy is ready to defend itself, and knows how to do it."

Thanks Merkel for transition

To sustained applause, he thanked his predecessor Angela Merkel for the smooth transition.

"The civility of the transfer from the former to the current government was admired worldwide, and earned the respect of many across the globe."