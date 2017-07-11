WATCH LIVE — Germany's Merkel holds press conference on situation in Afghanistan

Watch Merkel's statement live on our YouTube channel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with reporters on Monday about the quickly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.

Her remarks come as Germany and several other countries scramble to evacuate their diplomatic personnel and local Afghan staff out of the main airport in Kabul.

Earlier, according to participants at a meeting of party members, Merkel said she believed the US decision to press ahead with the withdrawal was taken for "domestic political reasons" were partly to blame.

The leader of her party, Armin Laschet, went further, calling the entire Afghanistan operation a failure and the withdrawal "the biggest debacle that NATO has suffered since its founding."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.