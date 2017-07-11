WATCH LIVE – German president tells world 'You can depend on us'

Germany's president and head of state Frank-Walter Steinmeier addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

The speech made Steinmeier the first German head of state to address the assembly in almost four decades.

In his address, Steinmeier said assembly members could be sure that, in a changing world, Germany would continue to accept its international responsibilities.

"In the preamble to the German constitution, the claim is brief and precise: to serve the peace of the world as an equal member in a united Europe," said Steinmeier.

"This claim, this obligation, applies to every German government. And that is why it was important for me to come to New York today as federal president and to convey this message from Germany to the international community: Our partners can rely on us, and our competitors must continue to reckon with us."

The speech comes ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday, which will see Chancellor Angela Merkel step down in its wake.

The president said that the election outcome would not fundamentally affect German foreign policy given the lessons learned during the last century.

"Even after this election, Germany will remain a country that knows about and accepts its international responsibilities."

"There are two overriding reasons for this. First, we Germans do not forget: the new political and economic start after two world wars, the growth into the international community after all the misfortune that had emanated from my country, and finally the peaceful reunification - this happy German path was only possible with the support of our neighbors and partners.

Steinmeier is the first German president to address the UN General Assembly in almost 40 years. The first, and so far only, German president to appear before the UN body was Karl Carstens in 1983.

Steinmeier, who has been Germany's president since March 2017, has previously addressed the assembly as Germany's foreign minister.