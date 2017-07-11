WATCH LIVE — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presents Germany's national security strategy

You can watch DW TV's live coverage in this article or on YouTube.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is holding a speech in Berlin on Friday that marks the launch of the German government's discussions on how its new national security strategy will pan out.

Berlin has conducted a series of major policy shifts in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including a pledge to invest €100 billion ($111 billion) to modernize Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr.

What did Baerbock say?

Baerbock grounded her plans for the national security strategy in the need to secure freedoms and the basis for people's livelihoods.

She highlighted the need for an inclusive approach to national security, including international partners, saying that "security policy is more than just the military plus diplomacy."

"In the light of Russia's massive breach of our peace order, we need to implement the principles that guide us even more clearly into practical politics," she said.

"Decisive for me are a clear stance, a stronger ability to act and sharper tools for foreign and security policy," the foreign minister said.

Germany changes path on defense

Baerbock's speech comes a day after she met with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

In that meeting, Stoltenberg praised Germany's decision to reverse its traditional underinvestment in the military, instead commiting to spend 2% of GDP on defense in line with NATO recommendations.