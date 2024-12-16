German election: Scholz faces confidence vote
What you need to know
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces confidence vote in Bundestag
- The vote paves the way for snap elections on February 23
- Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) are trailing behind Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in polls
Here are the latest developments about the confidence vote on Monday, December, 16:
3 AfD lawmakers to support Scholz in confidence vote
Three lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) plan to vote in favor of Scholz during today's confidence motion, party leader Alice Weidel told Germany's dpa news agency.
She said that the three lawmakers were worried about the possibility of a "war chancellor" in Friedrich Merz, who heads the conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that is currently leading in the polls, due to the leader's plan to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly ruled out the delivery of long-range precision missiles to Ukraine, citing the risk of escalation if Kyiv hits targets deep within Russian territory with German weapons.
Weidel blamed Scholz for what she described as the "most serious" economic, financial, energy and migration crises.
"Anything is better than … Olaf Scholz," she said.
CDU/CSU bloc to vote unanimously against Scholz — lawmaker
Lawmakers of the opposition conservative CDU/CSU bloc plan to unanimously vote against Chancellor Olaf Scholz in today's confidence vote, senior lawmaker Thorsten Frei told Germany's dpa news agency.
"Of course, I can only guarantee this for the 196 members of the CDU/CSU faction. We will express our lack of trust in him 196 times."
Frei is the managing director of the CDU/CSU faction in the lower house of parliament.
He said that he did not expect any surprises from the vote.
Scholz is likely to fail to secure the 367-seat majority required for him to win.
Germany's history of confidence votes in parliament
Confidence votes in Germany's Bundestag are used to check if the government still has the support of the parliament. If the government loses, it can lead to early elections.
Notable instances include Willy Brandt in 1972, Helmut Kohl in 1983, and Gerhard Schröder in 2005, all of whom faced confidence votes that led to early elections.
Merz 'expected' SPD to improve in polls
Friedrich Merz, who heads the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said he was not surprised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) recently improved polling.
“The SPD is catching up now,” Merz told the "Table Today" podcast. “That is exactly what I expected.”
"The drop to 14% [in previous polls] was far below the core potential of the SPD," he said.
The INSA polling institute gave the SPD 17% support on December 14, behind 31% for CDU/CSU and 20% for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
On November 23, SPD was polling at 14%, compared to 32% for CDU/CSU and 19% for the AfD, according to INSA figures.
Merz said that the collapse of Scholz’s coalition was not due to the Free Democrats (FDP) or either of the two other parties, but rather what he argued was the chancellor’s failure to hold the coalition together since the start of his term.
The path to the confidence vote: how we got here
If German lawmakers decide to withdraw their support from Scholz, he will ask President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve parliament and call for early elections about seven months sooner than planned.
Lindner calls for 'radical reduction of bureaucracy' ahead of vote
Christian Lindner, former finance minister and head of the business-oriented Free Democrats (FDP), called for Germany to continue reducing its bureaucracy in an interview published shortly before the confidence vote in the Bundestag.
"We need broad-based, radical reduction of bureaucracy," Lindner told Bavaria’s Merkur daily.
Lindner called for the loosening of supply chain regulations and of a law regulating working hours.
He said Germany should remove tax on overtime pay and raise the country's standard tax-free allowance.
He said that entire federal agencies, including the Federal Environment Agency, could "be eliminated if their tasks were to be divided among other [agencies]."
Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Lindner from the Finance Ministry earlier this month, citing the FDP’s refusal to reconsider a debt brake in order to plug a gap in the federal budget. The collapse of Scholz’s coalition led to today’s confidence vote, which is likely to pave the way for snap elections in February.
Vote scheduled for the afternoon
Preparations are underway in Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, for the confidence vote. Confidence votes are rare in Germany; this is only the sixth time in postwar history that a chancellor has called for one.
Scholz plans to ask parliament to vote on the confidence motion at 1 p.m. (1200 UTC), with lawmakers scheduled to cast their ballots following a debate at around 3:30 p.m.
How were the parties polling in December?
Polls show Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) behind the conservative opposition Union bloc (CDU/CSU) under Friedrich Merz.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is also polling strongly, and is likely to become the second or third largest force in parliament. Its leader, Alice Weidel, is unlikely to win the spot of chancellor as other parties have said they will not enter into coalition with her party.
The business-oriented Free Democrats (FDP) was polling just underneath the 5% threshold required to enter the Bundestag.
Also underneath the threshold was the socialist Left Party, which still hopes to enter parliament by securing at least three direct votes from constituencies even if it is likely to fall far beneath 5% of the total vote.
The left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) split off from the Left Party in early 2024 and could enter the Bundestag for the first time in 2025.
What is the likely result of the vote?
Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) hold 207 seats in the Bundestag and are expected to vote for the chancellor.
The SPD's junior coalition partner, the environmentalist Greens, has 117 seats and has said it will abstain from the vote.
This means that Scholz is unlikely to secure the 367-seat majority required for him to win.
If Scholz loses, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will have 21 days to decide whether to dissolve parliament.
Why did Scholz call the confidence vote in the Bundestag?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a confidence vote in the German parliament, known as the Bundestag.
He is expected to lose the vote, an outcome which is likely to lead to snap elections on February 23.
The vote comes after Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the business-oriented Free Democrats (FDP).
The FDP was the most junior partner in a three-way coalition between it, Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens.
The collapse of the coalition came after several months of public dispute between the parties on how to manage the federal budget amid a lagging economy, with the FDP insisting on maintaining a debt break.
sdi/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)