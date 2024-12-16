German election: Scholz faces confidence vote

12/16/2024 December 16, 2024 3 AfD lawmakers to support Scholz in confidence vote

Three lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) plan to vote in favor of Scholz during today's confidence motion, party leader Alice Weidel told Germany's dpa news agency.

She said that the three lawmakers were worried about the possibility of a "war chancellor" in Friedrich Merz, who heads the conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that is currently leading in the polls, due to the leader's plan to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly ruled out the delivery of long-range precision missiles to Ukraine, citing the risk of escalation if Kyiv hits targets deep within Russian territory with German weapons.

Weidel blamed Scholz for what she described as the "most serious" economic, financial, energy and migration crises.

"Anything is better than … Olaf Scholz," she said.