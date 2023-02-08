  1. Skip to content
LIVE — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Bundestag address

18 minutes ago

The Chancellor is addressing parliamentarians in the German federal parliament on the upcoming EU special summit in Brussels. The topics on the agenda in the Belgian capital include climate protection and migration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NDZY

You can watch DW TV’s live coverage in this article or on YouTube.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz  is to deliver a speech at the Bundestag on Wednesday.

The address in Berlin comes on the eve of a special EU summit, set to take place in Brussels on Thursday.

Scholz, a Social Democrat (SPD), will make a government statement regarding the summit, where the heads of state and government of the 27 EU member states will meet in the Belgian capital for a two-day gathering. There, Ukraine policy is likely to be the focus again.

Also on the agenda in Brussels will be how climate change policies affect business and the issue of migration.

Debate to follow address

A 90-minute debate is scheduled in the Bundestag following Scholz's speech.

Later, Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Chancellery Minister Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD) will face questions from members of parliament.

Other items on Wednesday's agenda include a debate on the crisis in the housing market and a motion on restricting citizenship laws put forward by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

jsi/es (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

