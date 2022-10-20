WATCH LIVE — Scholz addresses Bundestag ahead of EU summit

After his address, Scholz will then head to Brussels for a two-day summit with European Union leaders. They are set to discuss ways to ease the bloc's energy crisis.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is speaking at the Bundestag on Thursday, shortly ahead of a European Union's leaders summit.

DW's correspondent in the German parliament, Nina Hasse, said Scholz is set to defend his recent decisions, especially in support of Ukraine, and how these policies have had a domestic effect.

An announcement of new German arms deliveries to Ukraine is not expected, Hasse said.

More to follow...

fb/ar (dpa)