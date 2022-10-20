  1. Skip to content
WATCH LIVE — Scholz addresses Bundestag ahead of EU summit

11 minutes ago

After his address, Scholz will then head to Brussels for a two-day summit with European Union leaders. They are set to discuss ways to ease the bloc's energy crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IRak

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is speaking at the Bundestag on Thursday, shortly ahead of a European Union's leaders summit.  

DW's correspondent in the German parliament, Nina Hasse, said Scholz is set to defend his recent decisions, especially in support of Ukraine, and how these policies have had a domestic effect. 

An announcement of new German arms deliveries to Ukraine is not expected, Hasse said.

More to follow... 

You can watch live in this article or on our YouTube channel

fb/ar (dpa)

Close-up of a gas flame on a stove

Energy crisis, Ukraine top EU summit agenda

Politics15 hours ago
Go to homepage