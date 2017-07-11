WATCH LIVE — G7 summit kicks off in Germany with the war in Ukraine and climate change high on the agenda. Follow DW's live coverage

You can watch DW TV's live coverage of the G7 summit in this article or on YouTube.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) are meeting on Sunday in the Bavarian Alps in Germany for the first day of their three-day annual summit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is opening the summit with a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

They are then set to discuss with the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK proposals to increase pressure on Russia and extend support for Ukraine.

The sharp rise in food and oil prices across the world, as well as inflation, are on the leaders' agenda too.

The G7 leaders are also set to tackle climate change, with Germany pressing for the creation of a "climate club" to set practical targets for reducing emissions for the participating countries.

Other democracies — Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa — have been invited to participate in select sessions of the meeting as well. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address delegates via video link.

Four G7 countries announce ban on Russian gold imports

Shortly before the summit started, London announced in a statement that the UK, along with the US, Japan and Canada, would ban new imports of Russian gold to tighten the economic effect of sanctions on Russia.

The joint action "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement.

Washington said the decision will be formally announced as a G7 move on Tuesday.

