Waste watchers: Gurugram's citizen-led cleanup revolution
Shubhangi Derhgawen
12/12/2024
December 12, 2024
Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) like hotels or large housing complexes create 30-40% of Gurugram's waste. Failing to segregate their waste at source has fueled a landfill crisis, but the city's residents are on the case!