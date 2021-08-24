Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi is a German-Afghan journalist and TV presenter. Born in 1988, Waslat emigrated with her family from Afghanistan to Germany and today she considers both countries to be home.

Waslat has a keen perspective on issues important to Afghans. Her journalistic work in Germany and Afghanistan along with her own story of integration helps her to build understanding between cultures. In 2015 she became the first Afghan journalist to win the "Rumi Appreciation Award" for her work reporting on the presidential election in Afghanistan, which shed light on the difficult political situation there. Waslat regularly reports on the latest trends and developments in international news for the social media team on DW News. She also works for DW's Dari, Pashto, German and English editorial departments.