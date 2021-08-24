Visit the new DW website

Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi

Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi is a German-Afghan journalist and TV presenter. Born in 1988, Waslat emigrated with her family from Afghanistan to Germany and today she considers both countries to be home.

Waslat has a keen perspective on issues important to Afghans. Her journalistic work in Germany and Afghanistan along with her own story of integration helps her to build understanding between cultures. In 2015 she became the first Afghan journalist to win the "Rumi Appreciation Award" for her work reporting on the presidential election in Afghanistan, which shed light on the difficult political situation there. Waslat regularly reports on the latest trends and developments in international news for the social media team on DW News. She also works for DW's Dari, Pashto, German and English editorial departments.

In this image courtesy of the US Marine Corps, US Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 20, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas GUEVARA / US MARINE CORPS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Guevara / US MARINE CORPS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Opinion: Chaos at Kabul Airport symbolic of 20 years of war in Afghanistan 24.08.2021

For days now, people have been appalled by the pictures coming out of Kabul airport. The West's mission in Afghanistan is ending as it began — with grandiose neo-colonial posturing, comments DW's Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi.
16.08.2021 - Ein Transportflugzeug vom Typ Airbus A400M der Luftwaffe hebt am frühen Morgen auf dem Fliegerhorst Wunstorf in der Region Hannover ab. Angesichts des rasanten Vormarschs der Taliban in Afghanistan will die Bundeswehr mit der Evakuierung deutscher Staatsbürger und afghanischer Ortskräfte aus Kabul beginnen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Enough with Western hypocrisy over Afghanistan 16.08.2021

Europe has long been ignoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. But now that the Taliban has seized power, some Western countries act stunned. This hypocrisy must stop, says DW's Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi.
11.08.2013 Bildnummer: 60347681 Datum: 11.08.2013 Copyright: imago/Jens Jeske DEU, Deutschland, Germany, Berlin, 11.08.2013: Eine muslimische Familie bei einem Gebet zum Ramadanfest in der Neuköllner Sehitlik-Moschee. Sehitlik Moschee Gesellschaft GER Religion xcb x0x 2013 quer child Kind Mädchen girl Frau Frauen Gebet beten pray prayer Gesellschaft society Glaube Religion Islam islamisch muslimisch Kopftuch headscarf scarf Migrant Migrantin Moslem muslim Muslima Muslimin quer horizontal Sehitlik Moschee mosque TuÌˆrken TuÌˆrkin tuÌˆrkisch turk turkish woman 60347681 Date 11 08 2013 Copyright Imago Jens Jeske DEU Germany Germany Berlin 11 08 2013 a Muslim Family at a Prayer to Ramadan in the Neuköllner Sehitlik Mosque Sehitlik Mosque Society ger Religion x0x 2013 horizontal Child Child Girl Girl Woman Women Prayer pray Pray Prayer Society Society Faith Religion Islam Islamic Muslim Headscarf headscarf scarf Immigrant Migrant Muslim Muslim Muslim Muslim horizontal horizontally Sehitlik Mosque Mosque Turkcell Turkish Woman

Opinion: The exclusion of Muslims nurtures Islamists 13.11.2020

Austria's chancellor wants to criminalize "political Islam." The move would put non-violent, non-radical Muslims under blanket suspicion and is hardly helpful in the fight against Islamism, writes Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi.
ARCHIV 2015 +++ CANAKKALE, TURKEY - APRIL 24: Turkey's Chief of General Staff Necdet Ozel (L) and Afghan first vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum (R) attend the commemoration ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles on April 24, 2015 at the Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial, in Canakkale, Turkey. Murat Kaynak / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'Warlord' Afghan vice president returns from exile to ease political tension 23.07.2018

Accused of rape and torture, Abdul Dostum, a notorious warlord and Afghanistan's vice president, has returned from exile. He was greeted in Kabul by throngs of supporters — and a deadly bomb attack.

Kate Müser und Waslat Nasrat- Nazimi beim Meet the Germans - Direkt

4 direct questions you should be prepared to answer in Germany 02.05.2018

There's a fine line between honesty and politeness and Germans are known abroad for not beating around the bush. Kate Müser and Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi explore the rather direct questions they've had to answer in Germany.

Hamid Karzai, Präsident von Afghanistan vom 07.12.2004 bis 29.09.2014, zu Besuch bei der Deutschen Welle in Bonn. DW, Florian Görner, 27. November 2017

Hamid Karzai: 'The consequences of failure in Afghanistan will reach Germany' 27.11.2017

Former President Hamid Karzai briefs DW on the continued security problems in Afghanistan. He advocates an immediate appraisal of what's gone wrong, saying Afghanistan's future is in the hands of the younger generation.
11.12.2016 - Das Icon der Fotoplattform Instagram ist auf einem Monitor zu sehen, während weitere Icons daneben angeordnet sind, aufgenommen am 11.12.2016 in München (Bayern). Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Are Instagram influencers just peddling advertisements? 22.01.2017

Companies are increasingly relying on influencers to affect young people's purchasing behavior. But the boundaries between recommendation and covert advertising are becoming blurred says DW's Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi.
10.9.2015 *** Bildunterschrift:BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for a selfie with a migrant from Syria after she visited the AWO Refugium Askanierring shelter for migrants on September 10, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Merkel visited several facilities for migrants today, including an application center for asylum-seekers, a school with welcome classes for migrant children and a migrant shelter. Thousands of migrants are currently arriving in Germany every day, most of them via the Balkans and Austria. Germany is expecting to receive 800,000 asylum applicants this year.(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Getty Images/S. Gallup

