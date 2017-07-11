March on Washington: Thousands protest racism in US capital

People from across the United States traveled to the US capital on Friday to protest against racial inequality and commemorate the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's 1963 march on Washington.

The protest, which marks the anniversary of the civil rights leader's famous "I Have a Dream Speech," comes at a time of civil unrest in the US — sparked by outrage over police violence and the treatment of Black people in the US.

DW's Carla Bleiker reported that tens of thousands gathered to listen to speeches at the Lincoln Memorial by the early afternoon.

Speakers included Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights trailblazer, as well as activist Al Sharpton. Many also mentioned the recently deceased Congressman John Lewis, who spoke during the 1963 march.

'I hope for justice'

Nationwide protests were sparked this summer by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Outrage over Floyd's death and racial inequality spread into a global movement, with marches in Berlin, London, Paris and other cities.

"I planned this trip a month ago. I got here a little after 6:00 a.m. but I didn't get much sleep last night. I hope for justice. I came to take the messages back home," Gardner, a 47-year-old Black woman from Cincinnati, Ohio, told news agency AFP.

People from across the US travelled to Washington to demonstrate

Tensions flared again this week in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times in the back in the presence of his young children. Blake survived the shooting but is paralyzed, perhaps permanently, his lawyer said.

During the tumult of the protests that followed Blake's shooting, two people shot dead by a teen with an assault rifle. A 17-year-old white male was arrested over their deaths.

Testing and temperature checks on site

COVID-19 and the upcoming presidential election in November permeated Friday's protests.

US President Donald Trump has been criticized for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and for dismissing the nationwide anti-racism protest, only ever addressing looting or violence, rather than the underlying causes of the unrest.

Black people in particular have suffered disproportionately from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has further laid bare the social and health inequalities in the United States.

Friday's organizers said they were taking the pandemic into account by distributing masks, checking temperatures, and providing free COVID-19 testing.

