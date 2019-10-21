 Washington ′may not need′ to put tariffs on European cars: Ross | News | DW | 03.11.2019

News

Washington 'may not need' to put tariffs on European cars: Ross

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes enough progress has been made in trade negotiations to avoid the measure. President Trump must decide whether to impose tariffs of 5-15% by November 17.

BMW factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the US

US tariffs on imports of European and Asian cars are still avoidable, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday.

Ross told Bloomberg TV that Washington has held positive talks with foreign automakers and governments over the proposed measure. He said he hoped the tariffs of 5-15% on foreign cars may be unnecessary in light of those negotiations.

"We’ve had very good conversations with our European friends, with our Japanese friends, with our Korean friends, and those are the major auto-producing sectors,” Ross said on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok.

Read more: US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

Watch video 01:12

German minister: EU could drop US car tariffs

"Our hope is that the negotiations we’ve been having ... will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to put the 232 [Section 232 of a 1962 trade law] fully into effect, may not even be necessary to put it partly in effect."

Last year, US President Donald Trump asked the Commerce Department to determine whether the dominance of foreign carmakers threatened US national security. In May, three months after the department submitted its report, Trump delayed until later this month a decision on whether to impose the tariffs.

Read more: BMW opens Mexico plant despite Trump tariff threats

Wilbur Ross seated at a desk

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

If the president proceeds with the measure, it would mark a major escalation in the US-EU trade conflict and, above all, hit German automakers hard. The industry says tariffs would add thousands of dollars to vehicle costs and potentially lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses throughout the US economy.

White House officials have said tariff threats are a way to win trade concessions from Brussels. At the same, Trump may want to avoid further raising tensions with major trading partners ahead of next year's US presidential election.

In September, Washington signed a deal with Japan to avoid higher tariffs on its automakers. A US-South Korea trade deal, signed last year, also exempts that country from the measure.

Watch video 03:29

Trump's latest tariffs likely hit American consumers especially hard

mm/jlw (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Donald Trump hails 'phase one' US trade deal with China

The US and China have made progress and come to a "phase one" deal, US President Donald Trump has said. Washington suspended the tariff hike on $250 billions in Chinese goods which was set to go into effect next week. (11.10.2019)  

Can Trump prevent a US recession in election year?

Donald Trump is pressuring the Fed to stave off a sharp economic downturn as he seeks reelection in 2020. The feelgood effects of his $1.5 billion program of tax cuts are due to run out soon, so what can he do? (22.08.2019)  

BMW opens Mexico plant despite Trump tariff threats

The huge new factory is the automaker's first in Mexico. And despite US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing new tariffs on imports from the country, the German firm pledged it was "here to stay." (06.06.2019)  

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on European goods

Cheese, wine, olives and many other European goods are now subject to fresh US tariffs in a row over EU subsidies to Airbus. As Brussels threatens retaliation, Germany urges progress in talks for a US-EU trade deal. (18.10.2019)  

Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

The president had previously threatened to raise import tariffs on foreign cars as a matter of national security on May 18. It was announced that the decision over the hikes will be delayed for 180 days. (17.05.2019)  

US and Japan sign 'phenomenal' fledgling trade deal

Tokyo and Washington have signed a limited trade deal that will end tariffs and open up markets on a wide range of products. However, for now at least, barriers remain in place when it comes to auto manufacture. (26.09.2019)  

