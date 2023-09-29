  1. Skip to content
Washington: Looming shutdown spells trouble for Ukraine aid

Janelle Dumalaon
September 29, 2023

Aid for Ukraine becomes a sticking point in negotiations as House of Representatives rejects bill to temporarily fund the government. And the country's most prominent Republican is urging his colleagues to let the shutdown happen.

September 29, 2023
Page 1 of 3
