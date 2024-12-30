Washington funeral to honor Jimmy Carter

A state funeral for former US President Jimmy Carter, who died at 100, will be held at Washington National Cathedral on January 9.

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, will receive a state funeral before being buried beside his wife, Rosalynn, in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

President Joe Biden has scheduled a state funeral for January 9 and declared it a National Day of Mourning.

What we know about Carter's funeral arrangements

The 39th president will be honored with public observances in his southern home state of Georgia and in Washington in the coming days.

A motorcade will take Carter from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose on Saturday and Sunday, the Carter Center said in a statement.

His body will then be flown to Washington on January 6 where it will lie in state in the Rotunda of the US Capitol.

"This will allow an opportunity for the American people to pay their respects to President Carter," the Carter Center said.

A national funeral service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on January 9 where Biden will deliver a eulogy.

Afterwards, Carter will be buried in a private ceremony in his hometown of Plains, the Carter Center said.

Tributes to 'a statesman and a humanitarian' pour in

Carter, a Democrat, became president in January 1977 and his one-term presidency was marked by the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, bringing some stability to the Middle East.

He spent his long post-presidential career devoted to humanitarian work, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

"America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," Biden said in a statement Sunday.

Tributes from world leaders and US politicians continued to pour in on Monday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said with the death of Carter, "the US has lost a committed fighter for democracy. The world has lost a great mediator for peace in the Middle East and for human rights."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for Carter's "noble legacy" to live on.

Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts" for his role in brokering the historic 1978 Camp David Accords, which established peace between Egypt and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Carter would be remembered for the deal, calling it "a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations."

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said he was mourning "the first American president to recognize the Palestinian people's right to self-determination."

