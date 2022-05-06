 Washington: From the epicenter of power | Offices | DW | 06.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Offices

Washington: From the epicenter of power

At the heart of the US capital, Deutsche Welle's Studio Washington is located at 2000 M Street NW in Washington, D.C. – just six blocks from the White House.

Deutsche Welle Studio Washington

Deutsche Welle Studio Washington

DW's studio in Washington D.C. is always busy – working on the latest news, features and reports from the epicenter of power in the Western world. This is the place all major US networks and many of our European counterparts call home. It is where the world finds out what's happening in the United States.

Staff journalists, freelancers, German and American reporters, broadcast engineers and producers all work together to produce multimedia content. Head of the studio in Washington is Ines Pohl.

Contact:
2000 M Street, NW, Suite 335
Washington, D. C., 20036
USA

T.+1-202-7855730

ines.pohl@dw.com

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com