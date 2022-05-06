Washington: From the epicenter of power

DW's studio in Washington D.C. is always busy – working on the latest news, features and reports from the epicenter of power in the Western world. This is the place all major US networks and many of our European counterparts call home. It is where the world finds out what's happening in the United States.

Staff journalists, freelancers, German and American reporters, broadcast engineers and producers all work together to produce multimedia content. Head of the studio in Washington is Ines Pohl.

Contact:

2000 M Street, NW, Suite 335

Washington, D. C., 20036

USA

T.+1-202-7855730

ines.pohl@dw.com