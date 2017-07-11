Washington disputes US-Iranian prisoner swap reports

The United States swiftly denied reports about a prisoner swap agreement with Iran, after Iranian state media and a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel reported on the alleged deals.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the reports "are not true."

British officials have yet to comment on unconfirmed reports about a separate deal that was struck concerning the possible release of British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

What we know so far

The deals were first reported by a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel. Iranian state TV later cited an anonymous official who said agreements had been struck with US and British officials.

According to the reports, Iran agreed to release four American prisoners in exchange for as many Iranians held by the US.

The prisoner swap deal with Washington also reportedly involved the unfreezing of $7 billion (€5.8 billion) in Iranian funds.

In a separate unconfirmed deal, the UK agreed to pay 400 million pounds ($553,000; €460,000) for the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The dual national was sentenced to an additional year in prison last week on charges of spreading "propaganda." Zaghari-Ratcliffe recently finished a five-year prison sentence on separate charges.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.

