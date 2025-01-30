Washington, DC: Search for survivors after midair crash

Skip next section Kremlin offers condolences to families of Russians on board

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 Kremlin offers condolences to families of Russians on board

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian citizens were on board a plane that crashed in Washington after "sad reports" that a champion skater couple were among them.

"We unfortunately see that these sad reports are being confirmed. Our other fellow citizens were there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He expressed his "condolences to the families and friends" of the Russians on board.

Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov are believed to have been aboard the American Airlines plane, possibly along with their son, Maxim.