Washington, DC: Investigators hunt for midair crash clues

Investigators have recovered the black boxes from a passenger plane that collided mid-air with a military helicopter over Washington, DC's Potomac River.

The American Airlines CRJ700 regional jet was traveling from Wichita, Kansas to Washington's Reagan National Airport when it collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter.

All 64 people on board the Bombardier plane and the three helicopter pilots perished in the crash.

US President Donald Trump has suggested without evidence that diversity efforts championed by his Democratic predecessors could have played a role.

Authorities say they will need time to establish the reason for the collision as workers seek to retrieve wreckage that might provide extra clues.

Here's a look at the latest regarding the Washington, DC aerial collision on January 31, 2025