Washington, DC: 28 found dead after midair crash

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 Skating groups mourn those on board

Figure skating groups have reacted to news that passengers on the jet included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members. They had been returning from a development camp that took place after the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

The organization US Figure Skating confirmed that "several members of the skating community" were on the flight, without providing more details.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

The sport's international governing body said the global skating community was "deeply shocked" and heartbroken.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it's a close-knit family — and we stand together," the International Skating Union said in a statement.