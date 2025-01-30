Washington, DC: 28 found dead after midair crash

Washington, DC: 28 found dead after midair crashPublished January 30, 2025last updated January 30, 2025
What you need to know
- Regional jet collides with helicopter near Reagan Airport in Washington, DC
- 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the passenger jet
- 28 bodies have been recovered, DC fire chief says, and no one is expected to have survived disaster
- Video captured on webcam appears to show moment of collision
- Trump says plane crash 'should have been prevented'
- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says probe launched into collision
Here are the latest updates on the aerial collision over Washington, D.C.
Fire chief says 28 bodies recovered so far
Washington, DC Fire Chief John Donnelly says he believes there were no survivors in the collision between the plane and the helicopter.
Donnelly said the bodies of 27 people from the plane had been recovered and one from the helicopter.
"At this point we don't believe there are any survivors," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference at the capital's Reagan National Airport.
"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."
Skating groups mourn those on board
Figure skating groups have reacted to news that passengers on the jet included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members. They had been returning from a development camp that took place after the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.
The organization US Figure Skating confirmed that "several members of the skating community" were on the flight, without providing more details.
"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."
The sport's international governing body said the global skating community was "deeply shocked" and heartbroken.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it's a close-knit family — and we stand together," the International Skating Union said in a statement.
Kremlin offers condolences to families of Russians on board
The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian citizens were on board a plane that crashed in Washington after "sad reports" that a champion skater couple were among them.
"We unfortunately see that these sad reports are being confirmed. Our other fellow citizens were there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He expressed his "condolences to the families and friends" of the Russians on board.
Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov are believed to have been aboard the American Airlines plane, possibly along with their son, Maxim.
Multiple bodies retrieved, say US media
US media outlets have reported that bodies have been recovered from the water after the collision of a passenger jet and military helicopter.
CBS News quoted a police official as saying "at least 18 bodies were recovered." Broadcaster NBC said "more than a dozen" had been found, citing two sources.
The midair crash happened over the partially frozen Potomac River near the airport.
Audio captures moments before and after crash
Air traffic control audio has recorded the final moments before and after the crash.
A recording from LiveATC.net, a respected source for in-flight sound capture, captured the final communications between three crew members of the Blackhawk helicopter — call sign PAT25 — before the collision with the Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet.
"PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," an air traffic controller said at 8.47 p.m. local time on Wednesday (01:47 GMT/UTC on Thursday).
Another aircraft called in to air traffic control seconds later, saying, "Tower, did you see that?" — apparently referring to the collision.
"Crash, crash, crash, this is an alert three," one of the air traffic controllers can be heard saying.
"I don't know if you caught earlier what happened, but there was a collision on the approach into [runway] 33. We're going to be shutting down operations for the indefinite future," another controller remarked.
"Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river," a third air traffic controller is heard saying.
"I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone. I haven't seen anything since they hit the river. But it was a CRJ and a helicopter that hit."
Zelenskyy reacts to 'shocking' accident
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his sympathies to the family members of those involved in the collision, in a post on social media platform X.
"We can see how the first responders show exceptional dedication during the search-and-rescue operation. Our words of support go out to President Trump and the American people during this tragic time," he said.
Russian figure skaters were on board crashed jet — report
Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were aboard the American Airlines plane that crashed near Reagan Washington National Airport, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a source.
Shishkova and Naumov, a married couple, won the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994. The couple is said to have been returning from a competition and traveling with a group of young skaters — as many as 13, according to Russia's Mash news outlet.
The coaches' son Maxim, who competed for the United States in singles, was also feared to have been on board the plane, Russia's TASS and RIA news agencies reported.
Responders face 'very tough' conditions, DC fire chief says
There are currently 300 first responders conducting the search and rescue operation in the region, from several law and fire agencies, DC Fire and EMS department chief John Donnelly said at the press conference.
High winds, low night-time visibility, cold weather and murky water were combining to make "a very tough condition to dive in," he said.
DC Mayor Bowser 'extremely sorry'
Washington DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her sympathies with the families of those involved in the "tragic" aircraft collision in a press conference.
"We are extremely sorry for the families experiencing loss," she said, adding that there were 64 people on board the American Airlines passenger jet and three people on the military helicopter.
Bowser was joined by US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, US Senator Jim Moran, Senator Roger Marshall and Jack Potter, chief of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
She said the agencies were working "very diligently" in the "dark" and "difficult" conditions to execute the operation. Both the passenger jet and the helicopter are in the Potomac River, she clarified.
Trump says collision 'should have been prevented'
In a post on social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump seemed to blame the military helicopter for the accident which involves nearly 70 people on two aircrafts.
"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane," Trump wrote.
"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"
In another post, minutes later, he wrote: "What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!"
US Coast guards deployed on scene
Kristi Noem, the new secretary of homeland security in the Donald Trump administration, said that she was deploying "every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts."
Helicopter was on 'training flight'
A US Army official said the helicopter was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers, AFP reported.
The status of the three soldiers on board is currently unknown.
The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said the US army and the Department of Defense had immediately launched an investigation into the accident. His tweet said the helicopter was on a "training flight" when the collision took place.
"We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight's incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight."
Big rescue operation to find survivors — in photos
60 passengers, 4 crew on jet that crashed in DC — American Airlines
American Airlines (AA) said American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC, was involved in an accident at the Ronald Reagan National Airport.
According to the airline, 60 passengers and four crew members were on the plane that crashed near Reagan Airport.
"Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft," the statement read.
The plane is a CRJ-700, the airline added.
Massive rescue operation underway
All takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted as emergency services pace to the site of crash.
Several helicopters, including those from the US Park Police, the DC Metropolitan Police Department and US military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River.
DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) posted on X that fireboats were on the banks of the Potomac.
A joint statement between the DC police department and the DC fire department read: "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."