Washington, DC: 28 found dead after midair crash

Skip next section Fire chief says 28 bodies recovered so far

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 Fire chief says 28 bodies recovered so far

Washington, DC Fire Chief John Donnelly says he believes there were no survivors in the collision between the plane and the helicopter.

Donnelly said the bodies of 27 people from the plane had been recovered and one from the helicopter.

"At this point we don't believe there are any survivors," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference at the capital's Reagan National Airport.

"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."