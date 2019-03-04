Warning strike in Berlin causes transport chaos

Many commuters and tourists in Germany's capital were left high and dry on Monday amid a warning strike by workers at Berlin's public transport authority BVG.

The strike, called by the union Verdi and scheduled to last 24 hours, got underway at 3 am (0100 UTC). Trams, underground trains and most buses were not operating.

German media have reported large traffic jams in and around the city, with commuters forced to use private cars to get to work.

Read more: Eager handshakes and chaotic queues: On German manners

Many people took their cars to work instead

Trains still running

However, the suburban train network was unaffected by the strike. In a press statement on its website, operator S-Bahn Berlin warned that although its services would be running, trains could be fuller than usual. It said it was laying on more services to help commuters.

Suburban train stations suffered from overcrowding

BVG staff are demanding more pay and better working hours. The warning strike comes after the latest round of talks between BVG and unions broke down on Thursday.

Read more: Germany's 'money for nothing' experiment raises basic income questions

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.