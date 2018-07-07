 Warner Bros. plans cable car to Hollywood sign in Los Angeles | DW Travel | DW | 11.07.2018

Travel

Warner Bros. plans cable car to Hollywood sign in Los Angeles

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a $100 million cable car to take tourists from its studio lot to the iconic Hollywood sign, an area increasingly choked by tourist traffic.

Los Angeles Hollywood Hills Logo Schriftzug (Getty Images/D.McNew)

The company, one of Tinseltown's "Big Six" film distributors, told city officials on Monday it would put up the entire funding for the "Hollywood Skyway." The six-minute ride would extend more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Warner's base in Burbank up Mount Lee to a visitor center near the sign, with pathways to a viewing area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The iconic studio behind "Casablanca" and "Gone with the Wind" didn't respond to a request for comment but circulated a statement saying the project would "reduce street congestion, improve safety, and ease neighborhood frustrations."

USA Burnak - Warner Bros. Studios (Imago/ZUMA Press)

"Given our close proximity to the north side of the Hollywood sign, we believe we offer a solution that has the least impact on the environment -- protecting and preserving (nearby) Griffith Park -- and the surrounding residential neighborhoods," the company added.

100 Jahre Hollywood Schriftzug Hollywoodland (AP)

Mount Lee with the famous sign from 1923

The area is dotted with housing on all sides and the "aerial tramway" would spare homeowners the annoyance of hikers and traffic coming past their front doors, says Warner. Locals say ride-hailing services like Uber, combined with ever more sophisticated navigation apps, have made it much easier in recent years to get close to the sign in a car, exacerbating the problem.

The idea has been floated for years but has always hit stumbling blocks. It was resurrected in 2017 by Mayor Eric Garcetti, with a proposal involving the nearby Universal Studios. The project is expected to take about five years to complete, including the approvals process, if it is approved.

Hollyweed (picture-alliance/dpa/LA Daily News/ZUMA Wire/G. Blevins)

The landmark was erected in 1923 as "Hollywoodland" to advertise a local real estate development. It has undergone a number of transformations over the years, including in 1987, when pranksters changed it to "Holywood" to mark the visit of Pope John Paul II. Los Angeles police arrested a local artist suspected of a New Year's Day 2017 prank in which he altered the letters to read "Hollyweed."

is/ks (AFP, dpa)

    Author: Frederike Müller


