Warm weather leaves ski resorts short on snow

Nature and EnvironmentEuropeWarm weather leaves ski resorts short on snowNature and EnvironmentEurope33 minutes ago33 minutes agoRecord temperatures in Europe are making the effects of global warming ever more clear, as warm weather sweeps across the continent. The balmy conditions have wreaked havoc on the winter tourism industry, with ski resort owners yearning for snow.