War-Torn: Art in Times of Conflict

What will become of its cultural heritage and what questionable cultural alliances does this war reveal?

Ukraine’s cultural heritage at risk

Russia's missiles also threaten Ukraine's cultural and artistic heritage. UNESCO sites such as historic Lviv and the Kyiv Monastery of the Caves are at risk, as are countless churches, museums, galleries, and memorials. How can they be saved?

Images of flight, suffering and fear

Photographer Florian Bachmeier has been documenting the violent conflict in Ukraine for years: on the Maidan, in Crimea, in Donbass. When war broke out, he traveled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to capture moments of flight and fear.

Cultural patronage or artwashing? Russia’s Nord Stream 2

The Baltic Sea Philharmonic was founded to musically connect the nations adjoining the Baltic Sea. Initiator and sponsor: the Russian pipeline operator Nord Stream 2. Should this cultural partnership be re-evaluated in light of the Ukraine war?

Composer Valentyn Silvestrov on the war in his homeland

Valentyn Silvestrov is one of Ukraine's leading contemporary composers. In early March he and his family fled Kyiv for Berlin. Soon after his arrival in the German capital, he took part in a solidarity concert for Ukraine.

