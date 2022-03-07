War on Ukraine has called out China: DW's Clifford Coonan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Chinese foreign minister has said the two countries would maintain strategic strength despite the Ukraine crisis, and warned against interference from "third parties."
Ukraine has said humanitarian corridors out of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy that lead to Russia and Belarus are "immoral." Russia and Ukraine's top diplomats are set to meet later this week.
Two international courts are beginning investigations into Russia's war against Ukraine. One trial starts on Monday, another could target Putin directly.
Senior Chinese officials asked their Russian counterparts not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics. Western intelligence picked up reports of the communications.
