War in Ukraine: Is there still time to de-escalate?

Ukraine's counteroffensive is putting increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, who has just announced a partial military mobilization. Are things coming to a head? Guests: Marina Henke (Hertie School), Moritz Gathmann (Cicero), Aylin Matlé (DGAP)
Professor Marina Henke, security and defense expert at the Hertie School.
Moritz Gathmann, Chief reporter at the German politics monthly Cicero, he has lived in Russia for many years and travelled to Ukraine recently.
Aylin Matlé, an expert on German and US defense policy at the German Society for Foreign Policy.