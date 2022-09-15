 War in Ukraine: Is there still time to de-escalate? | To the Point | DW | 22.09.2022

To the Point

War in Ukraine: Is there still time to de-escalate?

Ukraine's counteroffensive is putting increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, who has just announced a partial military mobilization. Are things coming to a head? Guests: Marina Henke (Hertie School), Moritz Gathmann (Cicero), Aylin Matlé (DGAP)

 

TTP | Marina Henke

 

 

Professor Marina Henke, security and defense expert at the Hertie School.

 

 

TTP | Moritz Gathmann

 

 

Moritz Gathmann, Chief reporter at the German politics monthly Cicero, he has lived in Russia for many years and travelled to Ukraine recently.

 

 

TTP | Ayln Matlé

 

Aylin Matlé, an expert on German and US defense policy at the German Society for Foreign Policy. 

