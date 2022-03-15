War in Ukraine: How do people drum up courage?

As war in Ukraine rages on with no end yet in sight; its people have gone to unimaginable lengths to protect themselves and their country. While many have joined the war as soldiers, others have stayed back to provide the fighters with food, medicine and other essential commodities or simply for moral support.

We have seen Ukrainian mothers taking their children over the borders, having to leave their husbands or sons over 18 behind. Or, in a particular twist, carrying offspring over the borders, placing them into safe hands, and returning to their home country to likewise help in the fight.

We try to digest the scared looks on the faces of these kids — a mixture of fear and instant maturity etched into their expressions.

There are journalists on the ground taking risk as they broadcast the news on the war to the world.

And then, there are the protesters.

Even in cities occupied by Russia, such as Kherson, Ukrainians keep marching and protesting against the invading army's presence and in support of the unity of Ukraine.

In Russia, too, masses of people have gone out on the streets and protested President Vladimir Putin's attack on their neighbor, even though Moscow recently passed a law allowing sentences of up to 15 years for people who spread "false" information about the Russian army. That includes people protesting against the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Tens of thousands have been arrested, including a woman who was taken into custody for holding up a sheet of blank paper.

On March 14, an employee of the state-run television Channel 1, Marina Ovsyannikova, stormed a news broadcast, yelling "Stop the war!" and holding a sign warning viewers that they're being lied to:

Watch video 01:09 Russian journalist protests war on live TV

These are just a few examples of courage and bravery, and while we may wonder if we'd act the same way in that situation, another question arises: What is courage and how do we, as humans, find the strength to be brave under trying circumstances?

What is courage?

"We define courage as taking a worthwhile risk," explains Cynthia Pury, a clinical psychologist and professor at Clemson University in the US state of South Carolina.

Pury explains that there are three main elements to an act of courage in the sense of taking a risk: "As the word 'taking' implies, it means it is something people are choosing to do. It involves a choice. Secondly, it needs to involve risk. And thirdly, and to me it's the most important part of our definition of courage, is that it needs to be for something that is worthwhile, for something that matters, for something of value."

The worthiness of an action "is what moves courage from a thing that people do into the category of being a virtue," says Pury, who also co-authored/co-edited the book "The Psychology of Courage: Modern Research on an Ancient Virtue."

Courage can be selfless

Courage "is selfless and it has a lot of societal implications, because you're not just looking out for your self-interest, you're sacrificing yourself for the community," psychologist Shahram Heshmat, former professor at the University of Illinois and a contributing author at the popular US magazine Psychology Today, told DW. "And that's what we see in this crisis in Ukraine, that a lot of people are doing things selflessly, for their country."

He became a role model by staying in Ukraine: President Zelenskyy (center) visiting wounded soldiers in a hospital

He sees Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a good example of a courageous person.

He also points out that role models like the Ukrainian president, who chose to stay in his country after the invasion, can also be helpful in inspiring courage in others. In comparison, former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last August.

Does bravery equal fearlessness?

The notion that brave people are unafraid is simply not true, Heshmat insists. "Courage is not a lack of fear; it's something you do in spite of being scared," he says. But courage, he adds, is different from reckless or psychopathic behavior. It's not some kind of high that one gets; it's a "deliberate decision" with "calculated risk-taking," he explains.

Russians have also taken to the streets, despite the risk, to protest their country's invasion of Ukraine

Cynthia Pury adds another dimension to the relationship between courage and fear. Despite their fear, people attempt to overcome it because they are afraid of the consequences if they don't, the psychologist pointed out.

"Lots of times people report feeling fearful in a situation, but they are fearful of what would happen if their action isn't successful — they are fearful of what would happen if they didn't save a baby, for example."

That is part of what makes us human, Pury says. "I think everybody has the ability to be courageous if it's something they find worthwhile," she punctuates.

Daily acts of courage

But being courageous is not limited to wartime or protesting authoritarian regimes. As humans, we witness and ourselves perform little acts of courage on a daily basis.

"Right now, we see what's happening in Ukraine; that's bravery, and physical bravery because you're risking your life and you know you could die, but you do it anyway," Heshmat says.

Watch video 02:47 Women in Kyiv give birth in bomb shelters

Firefighters, on the other hand, also constantly risk their lives, but in an everyday context, noted Pury.

But being brave could also be more mundane than we imagine it to be.

Heshmat mentions the example of a 60-year-old woman who got divorced and bicycled all the way across the United States, or a person who finally confronts their addictive behavior and decides to quit it. These are examples of courageous behavior.

People can practice courage

"On a daily basis, we see psychological courage in the sense of mental strength. You're facing doing something you've never done before," Heshmat explains. What's more, it's also possible to train yourself in courage, "as an antidote to depression and anxiety," the psychologist noted.

Courage as a character trait can be cultivated in order to meet the day-to-day challenges one experiences in life. "Let's say somebody went through some big failure in life. They didn't get a job and lost their self-confidence, which is an important element of courage," Heshmat says, explaining that higher self-confidence can lead to more courageous behavior.

The key to building self-confidence and thereby, more courage, is to do something repeatedly and develop the skills so you begin believing that you can do it.

Alina is a 26-year-old dancer, but she joined the Volunteers armed forces in Ukraine

But what makes humans courageous in a situation like war? "Everybody in a way, is courageous, but they don't know their potential," Heshmat says, adding that a brave action is often something people do spontaneously and intuitively.

What we see right now in the Russia-Ukraine war is people stepping up to the occasion, because the situation demands it from them, he explains.

"Maybe two weeks ago, they never thought they would act like this. So, the situation, the opportunities are really important and somehow, we rise to the occasion and act in a courageous manner."

Watch video 03:58 Ukraine: Video Diaries from the War

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier