War in Ukraine - An Epochal Upheaval

The Oligarchs of London

The British capital has been dubbed 'Londongrad' in recent years due to the many Russian oligarchs living there. Now some have had their properties seized. We talk to London-based financier and activist Bill Browder who wants even tougher sanctions.



Russia's mighty pipeline power

Much of Germany's pipeline network and gas storage capability is firmly in Russian hands. Via subsidiaries and complicated networks, everything is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom. A fact that both politicians and experts are now busily regretting.



Does nuclear power have a new future?

The Fukushima disaster 11 years ago highlighted the risks of nuclear power. But the need to phase out fossil fuels for the climate and the desire to be independent of Russian energy has raised the question whether nuclear power could be the solution.



Hydrogen power - A German village goes it alone

With energy prices rising, one German village has decided to harness locally-made hydrogen. Created with excess wind-generated electricity, it is now fueling district heating, buses and cars. The region says hydrogen is the fuel of the future.

Could Russia bid adieu to the global Internet?

The global Internet functions through service providers spread around the world. But speculation is currently rife that Russia is working to cut itself off from that network - and operate a national internet instead. How realistic is that?

