 War in Syria drives out Christian community | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 18.01.2020

Middle East

War in Syria drives out Christian community

Three months into Turkey's offensive, an ancient Christian community in Syria's northeast is experiencing a nightmare in a loop. With nowhere to go, their future looks increasingly bleak.

A man standing next to graves

The main street of Tal Hafyan in Syria's northeast is as packed as ever, but almost no one is from here. 

"A local family? I think there's still one in that house but I couldn't tell," says a man among a group of five struggling to get a car out of the mud. Most of those here are displaced families from Ras al-Ayn, one of the Syrian locations under control of Turkey's proxy militias.

Turkey launched its incursion into the area last October to target the People's Protection Units (YPG). Ankara deems the YPG — which spearheaded the fight against "Islamic State" (IS) — a terrorist threat linked to the Kurdish Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK).

Three months into the offensive, more than 200,000 people have been displaced according to the United Nations. Many are settling in the empty houses left behind by local Christians in the Khabur valley. Edmon Lunan is among the few local villagers who have ruled out leaving Tal Hafyan.

"We were 35 families in this village, all of them Syriac and Assyrian Christians, but most fled in February 2015, after the breakup of IS in the area," Lunan tells DW. Although some came back after the fall of the caliphate, the recent Turkish offensive has forced most to leave again. According to Lunan, only three Christian families remain in Tal Hafyan. 

Karte Syrien EN

An ancient community

The recent history of the Christians of the Khabur valley is a nightmare in a loop. They are descendants of those who fled Anatolia during the 1915 genocide. Iraq was a first stop for many, but life there was far from easy either. After a massacre in northern Iraq in 1933, many crossed to French-controlled Syria, where they settled along the Khabur River.

Once a thriving community of 15,000 individuals in the Khabur valley, local NGOs say there are a "few hundred" left in the area following the IS offensive in 2015.

"It was IS back in 2015 and it's very much the same people right now," says Lunan. Videos continue to emerge of Turkish-backed Islamists committing atrocities against civilians.

Read moreOpinion: Strongmen power plays over Syria hurt the most vulnerable

In a report released last November, Human Rights Watch accused Turkey's proxies of "executing individuals, pillaging property, and blocking displaced people from returning to their homes." A few days after the start of the offensive, Amnesty International had already pointed out "damning evidence of war crimes and other violations by Turkish forces and their allies."

In an interview conducted in Qamishli, the main city in Syria's northeast, Sanharib Barsoum, leader of the Syriac Union Party denounced the "aggressiveness" of Turkey. "It's not just about Kurds or Christians, it's very much the entire Syrian people who are being targeted by Ankara," he told DW.

Watch video 01:40

A look at the proposed Turkish 'safe zone'

Hiding in abandoned schools

Just two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from Tal Hafyan, the picture in Tal Nasri is very much the same: hundreds of displaced families gather in the muddy streets while they wait for food and blankets to be handed out by local NGOs. At the entrance of the village, a group of kids play amid the rubble of the Virgin Mary church. The temple was destroyed by IS during Easter of 2015.

The de facto administration in Syria's northeast has built a new one a few hundred meters away. It's a modest building which, according to YPG militiamen at the village's main checkpoint, "will remain closed until the community is back."

Children playing in an abandoned church

Christian villages like Tal Nasri have been abandoned by their original population, while others have taken refuge

The close presence of Turkish-backed militias in the village of Tal Tawil makes it too dangerous as a temporary refuge for the displaced. The only foreigners here a few YPG fighters and a dozen militiamen from the Syriac Military Council (MFS). According to the latter, a few civilians are holed up at the village school.

"Of course I'm afraid, but I'd rather die here than spend the winter in a tent," Isa Esheia, the caretaker of the empty school, tells DW.

While many displaced families are seeking shelter in abandoned schools in Hassakeh, around 80 kilometers south of the Turkish border, the Kurdish autonomous administration has also set up a refugee camp on the outskirts of the city to cope with the emergency. The Kurdish Red Crescent staff manning the camp told DW that they're currently looking after more than 4,000 displaced people, "with at least one new family arriving every day."

An elderly couple sitting in their kitchen

This elderly couple are unable to leave their village which has become a ghost town

Too old to leave

The echoes of mortar shelling in the distance prevent the few civilians left in Tal Hafyan from venturing outside their houses. Hoshab and Hadare, a local elderly couple, are having a meal when we knock on their door. In her mid-70s, Hadare apologizes for her "broken Arabic." Her mother tongue is the modern Aramaic still spoken by this dwindling community.

"There is no war going on here, why are you asking such question?" says the woman. Hoshab apologizes. He says his wife suffers from dementia and is not aware of the situation.

Hoshab knows that the enemy is right in front of him. "I can even see them from here," he says, pointing to a window in their kitchen.

"We have no children [to help us], where could we possibly go by ourselves?"

  • A group of refugees on a truck

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A first stop

    UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

  • A man crying

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    'We've lost everything'

    A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

  • A group of women queuing for bread

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Every crumb helps

    The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

  • IDPs open a bag of food

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Not enough to go around

    Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

  • A man leaning on a car

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Food, glorious food

    This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

  • A child sitting in a class room

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    School's out — forever?

    Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

  • A family on the steps of a school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    The closest thing to home

    50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

  • A man lying on a rug in an abandoned school

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Sick and stranded

    Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

  • A boy standing in the rubble of a destroyed building

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    A different type of playground

    The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

  • Two boys stand in a destroyed church

    Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive

    Living on a prayer

    These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)


