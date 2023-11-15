War in Israel: 'We fear another Munich 1972'

While the war between Israel and Hamas is raging, sports in the country have come to a standstill. Israel's football and basketball leagues have paused, while Israeli Olympians fear competing abroad.

Professional football leagues in Israel are set to return to action on November 25, with the games taking place without supporters for the time being, after coming to a halt due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Some clubs located in southern cities, such as SC Ashdod and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, are not likely to be able to host games immediately due to the likelihood of sirens sounding their warnings during games.

Another issue for Israeli football is the participation of foreign players and coaches, some of whom haven't returned to the country since the war in Gaza started.

Former Premier League striker at a crossroads

According to estimates made by the clubs, some 60% of foreign players are not expected to return from the pause caused by the war. The most prominent name is former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, now head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

After signing for the club in the summer, the Irishman faced public criticism in his home country linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, but he insisted he'd rather focus on the sport and would not comment on the political situation in the country.

Keane has maintained his stance after the terrorist attacks in Israel's south on October 7, refusing to say anything about the conflict. This drew criticism from some prominent football figures in Israel.

Israeli Premier League rules allow clubs to sign up to six foreign players, with a maximum of five allowed to be on the pitch at any one time.

League structures to change?

Most clubs now believe this season is about minimizing the financial damage caused by the war by securing the income from the country's national betting institution and the TV rights holders. Some believe a fair solution would be to freeze relegations and increase the Israeli top flight from 14 to 16 clubs for one season.

The government has said it will compensate sports clubs for their lost income, with Miki Zohar, the Israeli sports minister, saying he's in contact with the army to make sure fans could return to attending games as quickly as possible.

Basketball stands still, almost

Unlike the professional football leagues, there is no immediate plan for the country's top basketball division to return to action. One idea being looked at is playing in a "bubble" similar to the one used by the NBA during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly in cities like Hadera or Afula, which are seen as being at low risk of being hit in rocket attacks.

Just as in football, the games are expected to take place without supporters.

Despite this, two of the country's top teams have been playing their European games abroad.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel's most decorated basketball club, have played their Euroleague home games in Belgrade, while city rivals Hapoel Tel Aviv, whose fans have been particularly affected by the October 7 massacre, have had their EuroCup home games postponed. They did, however, play their European away games, securing three wins and one defeat.

Israeli basketball is highly dependent on foreign players, and just like in football, many of them are expected not to return to Israel when the league returns to action. Some of the clubs have already started releasing their foreign players despite the season barely having started.

Fears of 'another Munich 1972'

When it comes to Israel's Olympic sports, many athletes are currently not taking part in international competitions due to potential security threats, with those that do feeling the situation abroad, too.

The Israeli fencing team had to evacuate from their hotel in Bern, Switzerland due to a bomb threat. After six hours of waiting in the dressing room of the sports hall where they had competed, they received the news that the hotel was safe and nothing had been found.

The fencing team is not the only one affected by the situation.

The country's artistic swimming team took to their Instagram account to express their feelings ahead of the Olympic qualification event in Qatar, saying they are not likely to take part due to the situation.

"We are scared that Munich 1972 will happen again," they wrote, referring to the terrorist attack against Israel's Olympic delegation which claimed the lives of 11 Israeli athletes.

