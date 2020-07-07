 War in Europe - Drama in Ukraine | Highlights | DW | 30.03.2022

Highlights

War in Europe - Drama in Ukraine

For years, Ukraine has been home to a proxy war between East and West. Now, Russia has attacked Ukraine. The two-part documentary looks at how and why a devastating war like this could break out in Europe.

Ukraine-Krieg - Mykolajiw

Russland Putin

The film focuses on international political players. At the time of filming, opinion in Ukraine was divided on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was considered either a hero or a warmonger, depending on whom you ask. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unusual career began with him playing the Ukrainian president on TV. When he became Ukraine’s actual president in 2019, his one goal was to end the war in the eastern part of Ukraine that had begun with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The film also examines the roles played by the United States and European Union. Ukraine has long had high hopes for their support, but at the time of filming, both seemed to be pursuing their own interests.

Ukraine-Konflikt - Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Through exclusive interviews with international Ukraine experts, politicians and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy himself, the film provides insights into a country now under all-out attack, and looks at a war that illustrates the troubled relationship between Europe, the US and Russia.


Braodcasting Hours: 

Parts 1: 

DW English

WED 06.04.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 06.04.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 06.04.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 07.04.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 09.04.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 10.04.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 07.04.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 10.04.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Parts 2: 

DW English

WED 13.04.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 13.04.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 13.04.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 14.04.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 16.04.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 17.04.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 14.04.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 17.04.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

