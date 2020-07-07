War in Europe - Drama in Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
For years, Ukraine has been home to a proxy war between East and West. Now, Russia has attacked Ukraine. The two-part documentary looks at how and why a devastating war like this could break out in Europe.
The film focuses on international political players. At the time of filming, opinion in Ukraine was divided on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was considered either a hero or a warmonger, depending on whom you ask. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unusual career began with him playing the Ukrainian president on TV. When he became Ukraine’s actual president in 2019, his one goal was to end the war in the eastern part of Ukraine that had begun with the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The film also examines the roles played by the United States and European Union. Ukraine has long had high hopes for their support, but at the time of filming, both seemed to be pursuing their own interests.
Through exclusive interviews with international Ukraine experts, politicians and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy himself, the film provides insights into a country now under all-out attack, and looks at a war that illustrates the troubled relationship between Europe, the US and Russia.
