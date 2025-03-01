  1. Skip to content
ConflictsRepublic of the Congo

War in Congo: Trapped in a spiral of violence

January 3, 2025

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has been stricken by war for decades. But little attention is paid to it by the media and the international community. Estimates put the number of victims in the millions, with no end in sight.

https://p.dw.com/p/4onAF

All parties in the conflict seem to be trapped in a spiral of violence. The disputes are over power, money and access to the country’s valuable natural resources.

Belgian film director Thierry Michel has been travelling throughout the Congo with his camera for over 30 years. He has witnessed the struggles and suffering, but also the hopes of the Congolese people. In the film, the speech by doctor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege outlines the story of the relentless violence that has devastated and destroyed the Congo for so long.

None of the actors in this drama are spared in this uncompromising film – from Congolese rulers, to neighboring countries, to international institutions. The film draws on the UN Mapping Report, which records the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Congo between March 1993 and June 2003. The report names the perpetrators, which caused unease and was kept secret.

The film paints a contrasting picture of a country caught between outrage and solidarity. It speaks out in favor of coming to terms with history, and against forgetting. The film aims to play a role in setting the record straight. After decades of impunity, the film shows, those responsible for crimes must be brought to justice.

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

