War crimes: UN tribunal to deliver verdict on ex-Milosevic aides

The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague is due to deliver its verdict on two former heads of the Serbian security apparatus on Wednesday.

Jovica Stanisic, 70, the former head of Serbia's state security service, and his deputy Franko Simatovic, 71, are accused of running death squads in the 1990s Balkan wars.

They also allegedly backed paramilitary groups that caused a reign of terror in Bosnia and Croatia, as part of an attempt to create an "ethnically pure Greater Serbia."

Who are Stanisic and Simatovic?

Stanisic and Simatovic were close confidants of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

Milosevic's 12-year rule was a turbulent time in the Balkans. Serbia was involved in wars in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo during this time.

Stanisic and Simatovic are accused of organizing a campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting Muslims and Croats during this time.

Stanisic and Simatovic "organised, supplied, financed, supported and directed" the Serb paramilitary groups that murdered Croats, Muslims and other non-Serbs to force them out of large areas, seeking to establish a Serb-run state, the indictment against them said.

Both men plead not guilty to the crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

Appeals judges overturn an acquittal

The trial of Stanisic and Simatovic and at the Hague tribunal began in 2008.

The two defendants were acquitted in 2013, a ruling that triggered widespread dismay and sharp criticism.

When prosecutors appealed, the tribunal ordered a retrial in 2015.

Appeals judges then concluded that the original trial judges had made mistakes and ordered a retrial.

One of the last ICTY trials

The case is one of the last left over from the wars that led to the disintegration of Yugoslavia after the fall of communism.

Milosevic was also tried by the tribunal but died before the verdict was handed down in 2006.

In June, former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic had his life sentence for genocide upheld.

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is also serving a life sentence after being convicted by the court.

The Balkan wars left some 130,000 people dead and millions displaced.

sri/rt (AFP, dpa)