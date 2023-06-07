  1. Skip to content
Wanted - The World’s Most Dangerous Arms Dealer

47 minutes ago

He’s a key figure in the clandestine wranglings of two superpowers: the United States and China. The FBI announced a five-million-dollar bounty for information leading to his arrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RjiD
Dokumentation " Wanted - Der gefährlichste Waffenhändler der Welt "
Image: Autentic

Intelligence agencies and investigators have been trying for decades to stop him in his tracks: the arms dealer Karl Lee.

Dokumentation
Image: Autentic

The Chinese businessman has helped Iran develop its huge missiles arsenal. Missiles that kill in the Middle East, that are supplied to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine and have the potential to carry nuclear warheads. The documentary is the first to tell the story of the hunt for the phantom-like Karl Lee, alias Li Fangwei, probably the world’s most dangerous weapons dealer.

 

Dokumentation
Image: Autentic

He’s been indicted in absentia in the US and American presidents have even personally asked Beijing to take action against him. But his network continues to be active; and he’s still high up on the FBI’s most-wanted list. And this, at a time when missiles and nuclear warheads are becoming a tangible threat to humanity.

 

The city of Dalian in northeast China
The city of Dalian in northeast ChinaImage: Autentic

The documentary follows Karl Lee’s trail across four continents, from Washington and New York to Tel Aviv, from Europe to Teheran, Beijing and Karl Lee’s factory in northeastern China. The prize-winning investigative journalists Philipp Grüll, Frederik Obermaier and Bastian Obermayer provide unique insights into the world of spy agencies and diplomacy. At the same time, the film is a lesson in the powerlessness of the West and the rise of China - as well as an unflinching appraisal of the new world order.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 29.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 29.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 29.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 30.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 03.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 30.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

