  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
CrimeUnited States of America

Wanted - The World’s most dangerous arms dealer - Part 1

47 minutes ago

He’s a key figure in the clandestine wranglings of two superpowers: the United States and China. The FBI announced a five-million-dollar bounty for information leading to his arrest. Intelligence agencies and investigators have been trying for decades to stop him in his tracks: the arms dealer Karl Lee.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T6fq

The Chinese businessman has helped Iran develop its huge missiles arsenal. Missiles that kill in the Middle East, that are supplied to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine and have the potential to carry nuclear warheads. The documentary is the first to tell the story of the hunt for the phantom-like Karl Lee, alias Li Fangwei, probably the world’s most dangerous weapons dealer. He’s been indicted in absentia in the US and American presidents have even personally asked Beijing to take action against him. But his network continues to be active; and he’s still high up on the FBI’s most-wanted list. And this, at a time when missiles and nuclear warheads are becoming a tangible threat to humanity. The documentary follows Karl Lee’s trail across four continents, from Washington and New York to Tel Aviv, from Europe to Teheran, Beijing and Karl Lee’s factory in northeastern China. The prize-winning investigative journalists Philipp Grüll, Frederik Obermaier and Bastian Obermayer provide unique insights into the world of spy agencies and diplomacy. At the same time, the film is a lesson in the powerlessness of the West and the rise of China - as well as an unflinching appraisal of the new world order.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wounded civilians shed tears after a Russian missile attack hits restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts1 minute ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Sports9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Soldiers stand in formation

India struggles with quelling ethnic clashes in Manipur

India struggles with quelling ethnic clashes in Manipur

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

MADE Vier Tage Woche

4-day workweek: A model for the future?

4-day workweek: A model for the future?

Business9 hours ago05:03 min
More from Germany

Europe

People removing antisemitic symbols from a wall, Sofia, Bulgaria, 2022

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Religion9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage