Wanderlust: Why we need more protection for migratory animals

"They begin on a fall night, preferring the light of a full moon … Driven by the currents, they're pulled to the mouth of the river and out into the ocean," writes the WWF, rather poetically, of the European eel's long journey from the rivers of Central Europe to the far reaches of the Atlantic Ocean.
Slithering eels don't usually conjure up such lyrical language. But the creature's life journey does have something of an epic quality.
Some 8000 kilometers (4971 miles) from its start point, the European eel meets up with its American counterpart in the Sargasso Sea in the Atlantic, just east of Florida.
There they lay eggs and die. Their offspring then begin journeys that can take years back to the rivers from which their parents came.
But like any story, the eel's tale has its share of tragedy.
Many don't survive the strenuous journey. Hydropower turbines finish off many, while others fall victim to overfishing, perish in polluted rivers or waste away from parasitic infections. In the last 40 years, Europe's eel population has decreased by 98%.
Think beyond borders to protect species
When an animal crosses so many territories, how can it be protected? That's where the Convention of Migratory Species (CMS), sometimes known as the Bonn Convention, comes in. Every three years, the European Union and an additional 129 countries signed up to the CMS meet to discuss cross-border measures to protect eels and other animals on the move.
In February 2020, the convention met in Gandhinagar, India, where 10 migratory species, including the Asian elephant, jaguar and the oceanic whitetip shark, were added to the international wildlife treaty for the first time.
Nature's travelers face specific challenges, particularly as humans encroach more on animal habitat and carve up the landscape with roads and settlements, say experts. Wildlife needs to be taken into consideration at the planning stages of such infrastructure projects.
"Improving connections between habitats is important if we want to stop or even reverse extinctions," said Arnulf Köhncke, an ecologist with conservation group WWF. "You need to look at where an area cuts through as few migration routes and habitats as possible and plan and implement corresponding, cross-border (wildlife migration) corridors."
Such planning also requires cooperation between states.
Several bilateral agreements to protect migratory species already exist within the framework of the Bonn Convention. For instance, Chile and Argentina have committed to saving the endangered south Andean deer, which moves up and down the South American Andes, crossing through both countries as it does.
Unprecedented global biodiversity loss
Not all animals move across borders of their own accord. International trade in animals also requires international protection efforts. In the case of the eel, considered a delicacy from Europe to Asia, criminals smuggle young European "glass eels" in and out of countries, although international trade is strictly regulated under CITES, an international treaty governing trade in wildlife.
The trade is in animals caught in the wild. Breeding eels in captivity has so far proved impossible because of their complicated life cycle, which until recently, scientists still knew little about.
It's a lucrative gig and one that is driving down eel numbers. Although, the trade is regulated, enforcement is often lacking. People should avoid eating the animals, according to WWF. And we should avoid consuming too much fish and meat in general to halt species loss, says the conservation group.
Veronika Lenarz, who works with the secretariat of the Bonn Convention, agrees. But several major countries, like the USA, Russia and China, aren't party to the convention, while Japan refuses to sign up because of its whaling industry.
"We are in a crisis that threatens global biodiversity," said Lenarz.
In a major assessment of the world's wildlife published in September 2020, the UN warned of "unprecedented biodiversity loss" and said the global community had failed to fully achieve any of the 20 biodiversity targets set by the international organization 10 years ago.
While migratory animals are also impacted, not enough is known about many of the species to gauge to what extent. Researchers estimate there could be anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 migratory species, ranging from storks and butterflies, to dolphins and wolves.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The long-distance champion
Meet the bar-tailed godwit: Breeding primarily on Arctic coasts, and the Scandinavian and Siberian tundra, this wading species spends the winter in Australia and New Zealand. In 2007, a tagged bird was recorded as having flown 11,600 kilometers (7200 miles), from Western Alaska to New Zealand, in a single nine-day stretch. That probably makes it the record-holder for non-stop flight.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The little guy
Named for the bright red plumage under its beak, the ruby-throated hummingbird can grow up to 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) and weigh as little as 3 grams. But don't let the bird's small stature fool you, it still gets around. During migration, some specimens fly 900 miles non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico to their breeding grounds in the Eastern United States.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The officer
Belonging to the stork species, the greater adjutant owes its name to its gait — which is said to resemble that of a military officer. But the adjutant doesn't command much land anymore. It's listed as endangered, and is only found in two breeding colonies in India and Cambodia. Outside of the breeding season, it visits neighboring countries across Southeast Asia.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
'The Bird'
An invasion of sooty shearwater birds in California in 1961 was the inspiration for Hitchcock's famous thriller "The Birds," which came out two years later. In real life, the birds are more awe-inspiring than scary. Crossing the Pacific and Atlantic, up coasts in spring and down in autumn, they clock up to 14,000-kilometer journeys. Oh, and they can also dive down to more than 60 meters.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The sewing machine
Dunlins are small waders, and breed in Arctic regions. While those from Northern Europe and Asia fly as far as Africa for the winter break, their Alaskan and Canadian counterparts prefer the much closer North American coasts. Their characteristic mechanical way of picking at food has earned them their nickname.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The snowbird
Arctic terns have developed the ultimate strategy to evade winter: They breed in the Arctic during the northern summer, then travel to the shores of Antarctica, racking up 80,000 kilometers of travel or more per year in the process. That means they see two summers. But winters? Zero. Every year.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The holy bird
Critically endangered, the northern bald ibis is now only found in southern Morocco. It used to migrate across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Revered by the ancient Egyptians and said to have been the first bird to be released from Noah's Ark, Turkish pilgrims also looked to them for guidance on their way to Mecca. Spiritual appreciation hasn't helped stem its decline.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The all-rounder
The northern wheatear has nothing to do with wheat or ears but it does make one of the longest migrations of any small bird. It passes over oceans, snow and desert during its spring journey from Sub-Saharan Africa to the Northern Hemisphere. There, the birds occupy an area stretching from Central Asia to Europe and Alaska. Trackers have shown they can travel 290 kilometers a day on average.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The commoner
The common crane is a common appearance in the north of Europe and Asia, where it breeds typically in moors and wetlands. For its winter vacation, it commonly migrates to North and East Africa, as well as to Israel and parts of Iran.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
The harlequin
Anything but boring, the ruddy turnstone's plumage features a harlequin-like pattern during summer when it breeds in the Arctic Tundra of Europe, Asia and North America. As temperatures drop, the small wader changes into its brown winter coat and migrates south on coastlines around the world.
Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions
End of a journey
These ducks had made it across the Mediterranean from North Africa only to be shot on arrival at this beach in Albania. Every year, hunters kill many millions of migratory birds across the Mediterranean — for food or money, or, most controversially, sport.
Author: Ranty Islam, Jennifer Collins
Climate change: An ever-present threat
Regions in which the climate is changing most rapidly and on a large scale present a particular danger for migratory species. The animals, following a deeply embedded evolutionary instinct, will search for seasonal habitats in search of food and shelter. However, food is increasingly scarce in these places due to climate change.
Some animals are adapting. Compared to 20 years ago, fewer migratory birds are flying to their wintering grounds. But because these nomads are dependent on the many different habitats they use as resting points on their journeys, they are more vulnerable than their settled counterparts. By staying put, they're also in increased competition for scarce winter food supplies.
And while animals can adapt, not many can keep up with the pace of climate change.
"Reports from the UN climate group IPCC show that only a few species can move with the speed of climate change. And often alternative habitats are already occupied by humans," said Köhncke from the WWF.
The climate crisis and species loss shouldn't be viewed as unrelated issues, because both are damaging to the planet, added Köhncke.
"Migratory species help to maintain life on Earth. They contribute to the structure and functions of ecosystems as pollinators and seed dispersers, deliver food to other animals and regulate the number of species," said Köhncke.
Creating conditions to thrive
Ensuring the conditions for the survival of these species should be considered when planning measures for dealing with the consequences of climate change, he added, referring to the WWF study "Wildlife in a Warming World."
Published in 2018, the study found that around 50% of species in some of the world's key natural regions, such as the Amazon, could disappear if climate change continues unabated.
Reindeer for instance, some of which migrate in the northern hemisphere, are no longer able to find enough food. Usually in winter, the animals clear snow with their hooves to uncover the lichens and moss they feed on. But temperatures now vary wildly, causing snow to melt or fall as rain instead. When the ground cools again, ice forms and the reindeer cannot get to their grub.
Simple solutions to protect endangered species
Looking to the example of Mexico, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has shown protecting endangered migratory species doesn't have to be complicated.
Industrial farming has contributed to the jaguar's habitat shrinking by 50% in South and Central America in the last century. As a result, they began roaming near villages looking for food and attacking villagers' dogs. People retaliated by killing them. The IFAW hired community members to build dog houses, meaning the canines are no longer out roaming at night when they could run into big cat predators.
However, with the global conservation failures of the past decade looming, all eyes will be on the UN Biodiversity Conference scheduled to take place in China in 2021 and whether it can pull off a plan for protecting migratory and non-migratory animals like.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Pole to pole
It isn't unusual for animals to migrate to avoid harsh winters, but the sun-seeking Arctic tern takes this strategy to extremes. The small seabird flies between the Arctic and Antarctic to take in two summers each year and more daylight hours than any other animal. Making a round trip of 35,000 kilometers (21,748 miles), the tern breaks all records for migratory distances traveled.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Uphill struggle
If the tern takes prize for distance, the salmon surely deserves special commendation for effort. Hatching in rivers, they swim downstream to spend most of their lives at sea. But the hard work comes as they battle against the current and leap up waterfalls to make it home. If this wasn't struggle enough, hungry bears, eagles and people lie in wait for the exhausted fish as they near their goal.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Midnight wanderers
By day, straw colored fruit bats hang from Africa's city trees like assemblages of broken umbrellas. But at twilight, they take gracefully to the air, traveling up to 180 kilometers before dawn and dispersing seeds and pollen as they feed. They span even greater distances by season, and in colossal numbers. Each fall, around 10 million of these "megabats" arrive in Zambia's Kasanka National Park.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Spa break
Many whales hunt in polar regions but can travel 18,000 kilometers each year to enjoy warmer waters. Scientists had assumed they prefer to give birth in the tropics. But new research suggests they might be migrating for the sake of their skin. Whales need to molt, and in icy waters where their blood supply is drawn away from the skin, dead cells build up and put them at risk of infection.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Royal tour
It's hard to imagine a creature as tiny and fragile as a butterfly undertaking epic migratory journeys. And yet, surfing air currents, the monarch butterfly can travel up to 3,000 kilometers. In summer, they're at home in northern regions of the US, but when temperatures fall, they head south to California or Mexico to overwinter. Roosting together in large numbers helps them keep warm all year.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Third eye
Leatherback turtles travel up to 10,000 kilometers, from Canada to the Caribbean and Alaska to Indonesia. No one knows how they find their way from feeding grounds rich in their favorite foods like jellyfish to the beaches where they breed. But scientists believe a spot on top of the animal's head may allow light to reach its pineal gland, triggering its journey at the right moment of the year.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Following the herd
The mass movement of wildebeest across the African plains is perhaps the planet's greatest migration spectacle. With no real beginning or end, their circular route takes 1.5 million wildebeest, and a good number of zebras, gazelles and other grazers, through the Serengeti-Mara — crossing crocodile-infested rivers and dodging lions and packs of painted wolves —- in search of fresh food and water.
The incredible journeys of migratory animals
Slow food
Famous for their parental devotion, emperor penguins lay their eggs a good 100 kilometers from the Antarctic ocean where they feed. Mother and father must take turns to travel across the ice, fill up on fish, and make the long shuffle back to regurgitate it for their young. Their partner, meanwhile, goes hungry for weeks to shield the chick from cold that would otherwise kill it in minutes.
Author: Ruby Russell