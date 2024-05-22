Wake Up on Mars

Wake Up on MarsMay 22, 2024
The sisters Ibadeta and Djeneta are both teenagers. Their family, Roma from Kosovo, is trying to obtain asylum in Sweden. The outcome of the asylum procedure is uncertain. Fear of deportation, money worries - all this leads to a mysterious illness in the sisters: it is known as "resignation syndrome" and occurs again and again in children and young people who are going through asylum procedures and are threatened with deportation.
The family is trying to build a normal life far from their original home in Kosovo, where they suffered persecution. While the parents strive to save their daughters from death and wait for news about their immigration status, the youngest son Furkhan dreams of traveling far beyond the snow-covered surroundings of his current home, to a peaceful life in the vastness of space.
Furkhan wants to build a spaceship and leave the difficult reality behind him - his sick sisters, his precarious situation as a refugee. The idea of ‘waking up on Mars’ is a metaphor for the fates of people who have had to leave their homeland and live in fear for their future.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 01.06.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 01.06.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 02.06.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4