1 hour ago 1 hour ago

Belarusian leader Lukashenko says, that the head of the Wagner mercenary group Prigozhin arrived in Belarus after his failed revolt against the Kremlin. Franak Viacorka, a chief political adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya, told DW that Prigozhin's arrival was very dangerous for Belarusian society as well as for neighboring Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.