Wagner in Belarus: a threat to Ukraine and NATO?

As the Ukrainian offensive fails to make significant gains, there is now an additional threat from Belarus. How great is the danger? Our guests: Carlo Masala (Military expert), Maryna Rakhlei (GMF), Maxim Samorukov (Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center)

Carlo Masala, is Professor of International Politics at the Bundeswehr University in Munich and Member of the NATO Defence College.



Maxim Samorukov is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. He previously covered Russian foreign policy, eastern Europe and the Balkans for the independent Russian news website Slon.ru

Maryna Rakhlei, is Senior Officer at the German Marshall Fund. Born in the Belarus capital Minsk, she has written extensively about her homeland.

