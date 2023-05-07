  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsBelarus

Wagner in Belarus: a threat to Ukraine and NATO?

2 hours ago

As the Ukrainian offensive fails to make significant gains, there is now an additional threat from Belarus. How great is the danger? Our guests: Carlo Masala (Military expert), Maryna Rakhlei (GMF), Maxim Samorukov (Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center)

https://p.dw.com/p/4TVaq

 

To the Point TTP Carlo Masala
Image: DW

 

Carlo Masala, is Professor of International Politics at the Bundeswehr University in Munich and Member of the NATO Defence College.
  

To the Point TTP
Image: DW

 

 

 

Maxim Samorukov is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. He previously covered Russian foreign policy, eastern Europe and the Balkans for the independent Russian news website Slon.ru

 

To the Point TTP
Image: DW

 

Maryna Rakhlei, is Senior Officer at the German Marshall Fund. Born in the Belarus capital Minsk, she has written extensively about her homeland. 
 

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

Go to show To the point
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Emergency service workers outside a damaged building, with several wrecked cars
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Didier Drogba, footballer

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Sports4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Jindam Shirkant operating a machine at a factory in Dresden

Rise of Germany's far right may deter skilled workers

Rise of Germany's far right may deter skilled workers

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pedal boats on dry soil clods are seen at the Sau water reservoir

Is drinking seawater Barcelona's solution to drought?

Is drinking seawater Barcelona's solution to drought?

Technology6 hours ago04:06 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Media7 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage