Wagner in Belarus: a threat to Ukraine and NATO?
Carlo Masala, is Professor of International Politics at the Bundeswehr University in Munich and Member of the NATO Defence College.
Maxim Samorukov is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. He previously covered Russian foreign policy, eastern Europe and the Balkans for the independent Russian news website Slon.ru
Maryna Rakhlei, is Senior Officer at the German Marshall Fund. Born in the Belarus capital Minsk, she has written extensively about her homeland.