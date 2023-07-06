Wagner Group's Prigozhin not in Belarus, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is currently in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Prigozhin was supposed to be in exile in Belarus after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private Russian paramilitary unit of mercenaries Wagner Group, was not in Belarus.

The whereabouts of has been a topic of speculation since he ended his short-lived mutiny on June 24.

Lukashenko brokered a deal to end Wagner's armed mutiny in Russia. Under the agreement, Prigozhin was set to move to Belarus, and Lukashenko confirmed on June 27 that the Wagner chief had arrived in his country.

What did Lukashenko say about Prigozhin?

On Thursday, the Belarusian leader told reporters: "As far as Prigozhin is concerned, he is in Saint Petersburg. He is not in Belarus."

Lukashenko added that Wagner troops still were at their camps.

An offer for Wagner to station some troops in Belarus is still standing, Lukashenko said, adding that he did not believe the fighters would ever take up arms against his country.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

fb/wd (Reuters, AP)