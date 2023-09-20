Wagner Group’s future in CAR after Prigozhin's death

PoliticsRussian FederationWagner Group’s future in CAR after Prigozhin's death To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian Federation09/20/2023September 20, 2023With Prigozhin's death, will the Wagner Group continue its operations in the Central African Republic? And if so, what will happen to the country if Russia withdraws the soldiers due to the pressures of the war in Ukraine?https://p.dw.com/p/4Wbw9Advertisement