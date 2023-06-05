Wagner chief says Moscow promises more weapons

ConflictsRussian FederationWagner chief says Moscow promises more weaponsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian Federation39 minutes ago39 minutes agoIn an angry tirade, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of Russia’s mercenary group, had earlier threatened to withdraw his forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut because of supply shortages. Moscow didn’t respond officially to his accusations.https://p.dw.com/p/4R18bAdvertisement