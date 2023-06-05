  1. Skip to content
Wagner chief says Moscow promises more weapons

39 minutes ago

In an angry tirade, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of Russia’s mercenary group, had earlier threatened to withdraw his forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut because of supply shortages. Moscow didn’t respond officially to his accusations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R18b
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Moscow 'promised' Wagner more ammunition

Conflicts2 minutes ago
Africa

The artist Amna Elhassan work recently exhibited in Germany

Sudanese artists speak out: 'It's not our war'

Sudanese artists speak out: 'It's not our war'

Literature14 hours ago
Asia

Indien I Proteste in Manipur

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

Conflicts14 hours ago01:31 min
Germany

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Petersburg climate meeting in Berlin May 3, 2023

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Germany's foreign policy: A tricky balancing act

Politics6 hours ago
Europe

Türkei Wahlkampf l Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Präsidentschaftskandidat, Opposition in Van

Turkey elections: More than just a change of government

Turkey elections: More than just a change of government

Politics4 hours ago
North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
